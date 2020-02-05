‘Sick’ Jacob Zuma tweets pic of himself firing a rifle over his quadbike

Former president Jacob Zuma on Wednesday evening sent Twitter into a frenzy by tweeting only a picture of himself aiming a rifle with a scope balanced on his quadbike at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal.

His lawyers and others insisted on Tuesday that Zuma is seriously ill snd receiving treatment in Cuba.

The photo was not captioned, leaving many to draw their own conclusions about its meaning.

Zuma has become known for some of his cryptic messages and photos on Twitter.

His account is largely inactive.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the high court yesterday against Zuma, but was stayed until May 6, when his arms deal corruption trial is set to resume.

The court accepted that Zuma “may well be ill”, but further evidence on his condition is now required.

The NPA argued it never received a response from Zuma’s legal team after asking for more specifics about his illness. It also wants access to his medical records to validate his illness claims.

“We were informed that he would be attending to medical treatment abroad from 23 January till mid March 2020,” argued the NPA.

State Prosecutor Billy Downer said it was disappointing that Zuma was not in court for unclear medical reasons. Zuma’s lawyer Dan Mantsha claimed Zuma was genuinely sick, however.

Mantsha had submitted a sick note from a military hospital but Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned this, as the note had allegedly been altered. She asked Mantsha to help her understand it, but that was evidently unsuccessful.

Images started started circulating on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon claiming to be the actual sick note Zuma’s lawyers had provided to the court.

Last year Zuma went to Cuba for medical treatment for an unspecified condition, but reports claimed it was linked to “poisoning”.

Numerous sources close to Zuma said at the time he either didn’t trust South African doctors or thought they could not deal adequately with poisonings. They maintained Zuma had gone to Cuba to a “secret hospital”, which puzzled many commentators.

He was also reportedly struggling with his memory.

The Citizen reached out to a source close to Zuma, who confirmed the 77-year-old president was “very ill” in Cuba.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

