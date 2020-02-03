Woman walking to Northcliff with naked ‘black Jesus’ reported missing by family 

South Africans were in shock on Sunday evening after a video showing a supposed couple walking the streets of Joburg naked surfaced on social media. In the video, the two casually walk and get approached by a driver who was taking a video in Blairgowrie, corner of Barkston and Nielson drive.

The driver asks the couple: “Are you following a religion?”

Only the man responds and tells the driver that he is black Jesus.

He says: “I’m Jesus. I need a lift to Northcliff so I can become the king. Are you gonna be the first servant? They told me the clothes are real, and I’m born here and I’m wearing this filth. Are we going to Northcliff? Are you saying no to Jesus? Yes, he’s here. And Jesus is black, not white. Are you taking him to Northcliff? This is your last chance.”

Initially, the video shocked and amused those who watched it until it emerged that the woman’s family had reported her missing.

Kamo Semenya, a woman claiming to be a cousin of the naked woman, tweeted: “Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Please help me find the girl in this picture. She’s my cousin and she’s missing, her name is Tumelo (also whatever info you may have on this guy please send it to me), we really need to find her.

“My cousin is literally missing and people are under my comments making fun of the situation. Some of you guys are vile human beings, wow.”

She later said the woman had been found at Helen Joseph hospital and was “still very disoriented”.

Thank you for all the prayers , there were so many ,I’m not able to respond to them all. My family and I appreciate every single one . Tumi isn’t entirely okay but we will help her get there. ♥️#northcliff — Kamo Semenya (@Its_Kamo_) February 3, 2020

