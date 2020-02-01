1.2.2020 11:47 am

‘It won’t end well for him,’ warns Maimane as he drags ‘Judas Steenhusien’

Citizen reporter
‘It won’t end well for him,’ warns Maimane as he drags ‘Judas Steenhusien’

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Neil McCartney

The ‘new’ Maimane seems to have earned a few fans.

Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has surprised South Africans after dragging the party’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen, on social media following remarks he made in an interview on Friday.

Steenhuisen told EWN that the DA under Maimane focused “too much” on criticising the ANC despite his warning.

This would, however, not happen should he get elected as party leader in May, said Steenhuisen.

Responding to the criticism, Maimane said “Judas Steenhusien” was in full agreement with his campaign strategy at the time.

“The previous administration was dismal. All opposition parties were critical of the ANC under Zuma. A key element of being leader of the opposition is to show the deficiencies in the ruling party,” he said.

Maimane further warned “Judas Steenhusien” against using his name in his campaign trail.

“It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work. He must ask Cachalia,” said Maimane.

Maimane and DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia locked horns on social media last week after the Cachalia said Maimane’s new movement would not be successful.

In his opinion piece published in the Business Day , titled Stealth politics of Maimane and Mashaba will not work, Cachalia threw a jab at Maimane and said in part: “Movements are not proselytising churches that set out their stall to woo the flock and wow them with charismatic performances. Movements maketh the man, not the other way round. The ostensible play for power by the pastor and the populist needs to be made plain.”

Maimane did not take kindly to the criticism and took to social media to voice his disapproval.

He said in response: “I am on a mission to bring activism to the heart of African politics. Doubters will not deflect my focus.”

Maimane and Judas have been trending on social media since.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Trump imposes travel restrictions on Nigeria, Tanzania 1.2.2020
21-year-old Sofia Kenin roars back to win Australian Open 1.2.2020
Portia Derby is Transnet’s new CEO 1.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Travel Trump imposes travel restrictions on Nigeria, Tanzania

World Tennis 21-year-old Sofia Kenin roars back to win Australian Open

‘It won’t end well for him,’ warns Maimane as he drags ‘Judas Steenhusien’

Business News Portia Derby is Transnet’s new CEO

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector


today in print

Read Today's edition