‘It won’t end well for him,’ warns Maimane as he drags ‘Judas Steenhusien’

Former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has surprised South Africans after dragging the party’s interim leader, John Steenhuisen, on social media following remarks he made in an interview on Friday.

Steenhuisen told EWN that the DA under Maimane focused “too much” on criticising the ANC despite his warning.

This would, however, not happen should he get elected as party leader in May, said Steenhuisen.

Responding to the criticism, Maimane said “Judas Steenhusien” was in full agreement with his campaign strategy at the time.

“The previous administration was dismal. All opposition parties were critical of the ANC under Zuma. A key element of being leader of the opposition is to show the deficiencies in the ruling party,” he said.

Maimane further warned “Judas Steenhusien” against using his name in his campaign trail.

“It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work. He must ask Cachalia,” said Maimane.

Do not mistake kindness for weakness. pic.twitter.com/gh4d2dg3zd — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020

I have no focus on the DA and it’s current formation. I am focused on building an activist movement for all South Africans. We have classrooms to fix, jobs to create, justice to achieve and reforms to make. I am fully focused on this work. But let’s respect each other. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020

Maimane and DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia locked horns on social media last week after the Cachalia said Maimane’s new movement would not be successful.

In his opinion piece published in the Business Day , titled Stealth politics of Maimane and Mashaba will not work, Cachalia threw a jab at Maimane and said in part: “Movements are not proselytising churches that set out their stall to woo the flock and wow them with charismatic performances. Movements maketh the man, not the other way round. The ostensible play for power by the pastor and the populist needs to be made plain.”

Maimane did not take kindly to the criticism and took to social media to voice his disapproval.

He said in response: “I am on a mission to bring activism to the heart of African politics. Doubters will not deflect my focus.”

“This will not work” is a phrase many great leaders and CEOs have been told by people who have small minds and small visions. I am on a mission to bring activism to the heart of African politics. Doubters will not deflect my focus. https://t.co/eaXe0tNNnE — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) January 25, 2020

Maimane and Judas have been trending on social media since.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.