Neither shall we put any DA member in power again – Holomisa’s response to Zille

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has said that his party would not “put any DA member in power again” at Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) metro.

On Wednesday, Holomisa shared on Twitter a News24 article with the headline ‘DA will never put Bobani back in power again – Zille‘ with the response: “Neither shall we put any DA member in power again.”

DA will never put Bobani back in power again – Helen Zille via @News24 https://t.co/LnrI0SOPdd Neither shall we put any DA member in power again. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 29, 2020

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille had said her party would never again put the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani in power.

Zille was reportedly speaking at an event at the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday.

In December, the DA and ANC banded together to remove Bobani as mayor.

After the 2016 elections, the DA governed the municipality in coalition with the UDM, Cope, ACDP and, at times, the Patriotic Alliance (PA). However, relations between then-DA mayor Athol Trollip and Bobani, who was his deputy mayor, soon soured. After failed attempts to remove Trollip, the EFF, ANC and UDM finally succeeded in August 2018 at a dramatic council meeting. The ANC, UDM, African Independent Congress (AIC) and United Front formed a minority coalition government, governing with the EFF’s support. As allegations against Bobani mounted amid several service delivery failures, he was removed in December, and the EFF did not participate. Earlier this month, Zille confirmed there were “talks about talks” about forming a new coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay. In response to a question posed to the UDM leader on Wednesday on whether this was a decision his party had taken, Holomisa asked whether Zille’s position was her own or that of the DA. Is Zille’s position hers or DA? — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 29, 2020 In another response, Holomisa called for proof to be tabled if Bobani was corrupt. Table the proof — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 29, 2020 The UDM leader has previously demanded the DA to apologise to Bobani as part of its conditions in coalition talks. Holomisa had said at the time that the only condition in the talks was that he be handed a copy of a report by PriceWaterCoopers that was commissioned by Trollip to investigate Bobani while he was MMC for public health. It was reported that Holomisa believes the report would prove Bobani’s innocence. (Additional reporting, News24Wire)

