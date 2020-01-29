WATCH: ‘Wuhan stay strong!’ trapped residents shout in solidarity

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, has been in lockdown for longer than a week and its 11 million residents have been confined to their homes.

The normally bustling city now resembles a ghost town – but all this changed on Monday night, when quarantined residents started shouting “Wuhan, jiayou” from their balconies and singing patriotic songs in a show of solidarity.

Wuhan residents shouting “Wuhan, jiayou” (Wuhan, keep going/you can do it) from their apartments pic.twitter.com/95dKk5cWnk — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 28, 2020

“Wuhan, jiayou” literally translates to “Wuhan add oil”, meaning “Wuhan stay strong / you can do it”, a phrase which is often used as encouragement.

Enggak sengaja liat vid ini, coba putar deh, asli merinding mereka saling nyemangatin begitu???????????? WUHAN JIAYOU❤pic.twitter.com/kdcKvE6sZ8 — mileaww (@kimnaraa_) January 28, 2020

Goosebump-inducing footage of the remarkable show of community and solidarity has been circulated on social media, with people from around the world joining the call for the residents of the city to prevail in the face of adversity.

In Wuhan #China residents are shouting “Wuhan Jiayou” from their apartments. It translates as “Wuhan Be strong/You can do this”; this kind of solidarity is very heartwarming. #coronoavirus #montysaiyed pic.twitter.com/kXSHpBxBFx — The Desi Times (@TheDesiTimes) January 29, 2020

Wuhan Jiayou-!

Kita harus sejenak melupakan apa yang akhir akhir ini terjadi,dunia harus bertindak pbb harus melihat,simpan dulu hinaan kalian, panjatkan doa terbaik karena itu yang sekarang mereka butuhkan,ini demi kemanusiaan!♥️#WuhanJiayou #WaspadaVirusCorona #BTSxCorden pic.twitter.com/rdQE1Xz7K4 — Namkoya92_ (@namkoya92) January 29, 2020

