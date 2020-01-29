29.1.2020 03:35 pm

WATCH: 'Wuhan stay strong!' trapped residents shout in solidarity

Residents of Wuhan shout from their balconies in a show of strength and solidarity. Picture: Screengrab of Twitter video.

People from around the world have been joining the goosebump-inducing call for the residents of the city to prevail in the face of adversity.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, has been in lockdown for longer than a week and its 11 million residents have been confined to their homes.

The normally bustling city now resembles a ghost town – but all this changed on Monday night, when quarantined residents started shouting “Wuhan, jiayou” from their balconies and singing patriotic songs in a show of solidarity.

Wuhan, jiayou” literally translates to “Wuhan add oil”, meaning “Wuhan stay strong / you can do it”, a phrase which is often used as encouragement.

Goosebump-inducing footage of the remarkable show of community and solidarity has been circulated on social media, with people from around the world joining the call for the residents of the city to prevail in the face of adversity.

