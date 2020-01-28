28.1.2020 02:00 pm

Activist Yusuf Abramjee lays criminal charges after receiving threats for a video he posted of man speeding

The activist confirmed that he laid charges based on intimidation, crimen injuria and criminal defamation.

Activist Yusuf Abramjee has laid criminal charges after receiving threats for a video he posted on his Twitter account of a man driving at more than 300 kilometres per hour on the N1 southbound in Midrand.

“Since I posted the video of the speeding motorist, I have been receiving threats. Opening charges,” he said on his Twitter account.

The activist confirmed that he laid charges based on intimidation, crimen injuria, and criminal defamation.

A fake video of him allegedly speeding also emerged on social media.

“The video shows a vehicle which does not even belong to me allegedly speeding. The registration number belongs to someone else,” said Abramjee told Road Safety.

“The presumed anonymity of social media is overrated. Metadata from the video will be analysed and the culprits will be tracked down,” he added.

He warned that he would not be intimidated by the threats of these fraudsters and that justice would be served.

According to Road Safety, the vehicle in the video alleged to be Abramjee was travelling on the R55 after the owner was chased in what “he suspected could have been a hijacking attempt”.

The owner of the vehicle is reportedly going to lay a criminal charge on intimidation with the police.

