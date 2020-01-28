Whites will only feel safe in SA when the land issue has been resolved – Ntsiki Mazwai

After causing yet another bruhaha with her thoughts on South Africans expressing their sadness about the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has now set her sights on a new target: white people.

She began by asking her followers how they feel about having the country’s justice system allegedly “controlled” by white people.

Guys how do you feel about the fact that the justice system is controlled by white people?? — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 28, 2020

She then proceeded to comment on the impending expropriation of land after another Twitter user shared statistics from a petition hosted on dearsouthafrica.co.za that allegedly sees more people against the idea of expropriation than those who were for it.

Look at the whites thinking if they win we won't use brute force to TAKE OUR LAND BACK….. https://t.co/szUJgddCLd — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 28, 2020

She asked if white people were aware that their continued discomfort was linked to the country’s current status of land ownership as her tweets became increasingly ominous.

Are white people aware that they are going to be uncomfortable and insecure until they bring back the land they illegally invaded?? You can sign all the petitions you want. — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 28, 2020

Whites will only feel safe in SA when the land issue has been resolved….. Till then…. It's Jyva sfebe — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 28, 2020

If I was a white person…. I would WANT the land issue to be resolved — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 28, 2020

No white man came to Africa with land https://t.co/mNLwIgy80A — MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 28, 2020

Her comments come in the wake of the ANC putting forward a proposal to place the power to determine issues related to expropriation with the executive and not the judiciary as is currently the case.

