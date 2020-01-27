27.1.2020 08:49 pm

No, this is not Jabu Mabuza’s daughter getting a Lamborghini

Citizen reporter
Mapule Mzimba. Picture: Twitter

A clip of Mapule Mzimba appears to have been wrongly labelled, and it’s not the first time Mabuza has been the victim of such fake news.

A video of the chief operating officer of Discovery Bank unveiling her Lamborghini Aventador recently caught the attention of some on social media, especially since earlier tweets had alleged the young woman in question was the daughter of former Eskom chairman Jabu Mabuza.

That “fake news” tweet has since been deleted. However, a clip has been sent around on WhatsApp on Monday continuing the disinformation that his daughter took delivery of the multimillion-rand hypercar at the Saxon Hotel.

The woman is in fact Mapule Mzimba, who is one half of a power couple – her husband is the CEO of Vodacom Business, William Mzimba.

It’s not the first time Mabuza has been wrongly associated with buying flashy rides. A Facebook post in 2018 claimed that a clip from a few months earlier of tombstone king Lebohang Khitsane buying his daughter a Porsche at St Johns school in Johannesburg was Mabuza. It was not.

Discovery Bank launched last year and was billed as the world’s first “behavioural bank”, which rewards its customers for good financial behaviour.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

