ANCYL leader told she cannot attend NEC lekgotla because of her ‘short’ dress

An ANC Youth League (ANCYL) took to Facebook on Sunday, alleging that she had been told that she could not “attend” the party’s NEC Lekgotla because of “old people” complaining about her “dress code”.

The ANC NEC lekgotla got underway on Sunday following the governing party’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told the media that the lekgotla would focus on several issues, including South Africa’s economy, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), land and service delivery.

READ MORE: The ANC’s NEC lekgotla to focus on the economy, SOEs, land and service delivery

The caption to a picture Sizophila Mkhize, the ANCYL leader, posted on Facebook reads: “This is me, attending the ANC NEC Lekgotla, I’m told I [cannot] attend the Lekgotla because the dress I’m wearing is too short.”

In the picture, Mkhize is wearing a dress with the ANC’s colours.

“A staffer from the SG’s [secretary-general’s] office stops me by the door and tells me to go look for ihiya ngibhince [she was allegedly told to cover up] because old people are complaining about such a dress code!

“I’m told my dress is too short, a young woman from the Presidency was called to come and explain this nonsense to me and her explanation is “Inkinga umekahle and this dress ikukhipha izinqa, manje they will complain and they’ll shout at me for allowing you in with this dress”.”

Mkhize alleged that the “young woman from the Presidency” had explained that the issue was that Mkhize has nice body and that the dress was too revealing.

“I am not going to shrink to make men or anyone comfortable! I am not going to be bullied by anyone regardless of the office they come from. I refuse to be sexualized inside the ANC or wherever in the world! I’m a woman and you’ll give respect to my womanhood and my name!”

In a follow-up post, Mkhize wrote: “What’s next? I’ll get raped and you’ll claim I was wearing something short???”

Mkhize later posted an update indicating that she eventually did attend the lekgotla.