10.1.2020 02:18 pm

Chicco Twala instructs police to shoot his son in new leaked video

Citizen reporter
Sello “Chicco” Twala (Photo by Gallo Images/Sowetan/Bafana Mahlangu)

Twala opens the video by telling Longwe that he wishes it was him who killed Senzo Meyiwa so that he could rot in jail.

South African musician and producer Chicco Twala recently instructed police to shoot his son in a new leaked video in addition to hurling a barrage of insults at him after allegedly handing him over to the police for stealing.

In the video posted by controversial Twitter parody account Man’s NOT Barry Roux, Twala’s son Longwe can be seen seated at the desk of a police officer while Twala’s voice can be heard ranting.

Text superimposed over the video states “voice of Chicco Twala at Diepkloof police station where he handed his son Longwe Twala to the police for stealing”.

Warning: Please be advised that the following video contains strong language 

He then proceeds to swear at Longwe before telling him that his behaviour and actions have destroyed his (Chicco’s) name.

“Everyone when they see Chicco Twala, they see a criminal, they see a drug lord, they see all this sh**,” screams Twala.

“Put a bullet on him, if he runs away, shoot him,” added Twala in response to a female voice in the background who says that Longwe will run away.

LISTEN: Longwe Twala says he was a ‘coward’ on the night Senzo was killed

Twala then tells Longwe how he would rather bury him and that he would be better off dead than destroying his father’s name the way he currently is.

He concludes the clip by lambasting Longwe for wearing an EFF t-shirt while stealing and asks him if he was doing that because he wants Julius Malema to harass his father.

Longwe is one of the many people who were present in the house on the night Senzo Meyiwa was shot.

At the time, he was dating Zandile Khumalo, who is Kelly Khumalo’ssister.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

