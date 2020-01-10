10.1.2020 12:49 pm

Ndlozi slates Ramaphosa for ‘fake’ shock about Kimberley township

Citizen reporter
Ndlozi slates Ramaphosa for ‘fake’ shock about Kimberley township

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interviewing journalist Peter Bruce during a guest-host segment on the channel, with an image of Cyril Ramaphosa placed in the background. The party is questioning the channel's political agenda. Picture: Twitter/EFF

The EFF spokesperson says Ramaphosa should not be ‘shocked and surprised’ as he was in the same place less than a year ago.

While on Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared shocked at the state of infrastructure in the township of Colville, in Kimberley’s Sol Plaatjie Municipality in the Northern Cape, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi isn’t buying it.

Ramaphosa visited the area ahead of the ANC’s annual January 8 Statement, which will be held on Saturday at the Tafel Lager Park stadium.

The president chastised executive mayor Patrick Mabilo for the sorry state he found the area in, particularly in terms of the lack of refuse removal, after he found rubbish dumped outside the shacks of some of the residents.

According to Ndlozi, however, Ramaphosa should know what the conditions are like in Kimberley as he last visited there 11 months ago, when the ANC launched its People’s Manifesto at the Galashewe stadium.

“Ramaphosa went to Kimberley to pretend like he doesn’t know the dire state of roads [and] infrastructure. Yet he was there 11 months ago during 2019 elections campaign. Why wait to return for ANC bash to be ‘shocked and surprised’ by the same facts AGAIN?

“Your man is a fake, shame!” he said.

READ MORE: PICS: Impoverished Colville stuns Ramaphosa into ordering housing talks

The Citizen reported on Thursday that on a door-to-door blitz in the Northern Cape, a visibly stunned Ramaphosa came face-to-face with dire poverty – a family of 42 squeezed into a tiny home in the township of Colville.

Apart from reprimanding the mayor, he also directed Premier Zamani Saul and officials in the province to urgently convene a meeting with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to address the housing crisis as a result of the visit.

Following his visit, Ramaphosa addressed a crowd of residents, mainly in Afrikaans, expressing concern over conditions in the area.

“Your streets are littered with potholes, water becoming stagnant and muddy when it rains. Many people, especially the youth, do not work. Drugs and alcohol abuse [is] another issue I have identified,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s frequent expressions of “shock” have become something of a joke on social media, as well as ammunition for the opposition.

Just some of the things Ramaphosa has said he was “shocked” about in the past included stage 4 load shedding, state capture, and the state of our Metrorail.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Brian Sokutu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa only said there would be no ‘planned’ load shedding – presidency 10.1.2020
Mabuza accuses Gordhan of misleading Ramaphosa on load shedding 10.1.2020
IN PICS: Ramaphosa rubs shoulders with crowd at taxi rank 10.1.2020



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition