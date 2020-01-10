10.1.2020 09:08 am

Legalise it? Mboweni posts pics of dagga plants on farm

Daniel Friedman
Legalise it? Mboweni posts pics of dagga plants on farm

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni attends a media briefing to discuss the outcomes of the ANC's four-day National Executive Committee meeting at Luthuli House, Johannesburg, 2 October 2019. Picture: Emmanuel Croset

The finance minister says he will propose the legalisation of cannabis at a cabinet lekgotla later this month. 

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to let his followers know he had discovered a large marijuana plant, using this as an opportunity to spark up a debate on legalisation.

And, after the majority of his followers expressed support for the legalisation of cannabis, he said he would propose this at a cabinet lekgotla later this month.

“I found this growing at the farm! Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!!” he tweeted.

While Mboweni did not indicate it was his farm, this is likely the case, as he has previously spoken about a farm he has near his home town of Tzaneen.

Soon afterwards, he posted a picture of another plant, this time indicating it was on his neighbour’s farm.

While Mboweni was questioning whether or not cannabis should be legalised rather than expressing the opinion that it should, he did seem enthusiastic at the prospect, saying the conditions for growing the plant in his area were favourable and adding that its cultivation could result in tax revenue.

READ MORE: Dagga partly decriminalised at Constitutional Court

“My neighbour found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!!”

In 2018, the Constitutional Court handed down a ruling legalising dagga possession for private use.

The apex court not only upheld but expanded on Dennis Davis’ landmark judgment in 2017 that adults using and growing cannabis in the privacy of their own home should be left in peace.

The ban on private possession, consumption and private cultivation of dagga at home was ruled unconstitutional.

In addition to this, parliament has been given two years to change sections of both the drug trafficking act and the medicine controls act after these sections were found constitutionally invalid.

However selling the substance, as well as the use of it by minors, is still illegal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Disaster looming’: Mboweni says US-Iran tensions will impact SA economy 7.1.2020
Twitter declares Tito Mboweni the minister of garlic 31.12.2019
Mboweni set to make ‘final decision’ after Kagame, Mbalula tell him not to leave Twitter 13.12.2019



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health People die as they wait for oxygen tanks since October

Business News SA economy ‘not in the doldrums, but the nasties’ – economists

News Update PICS, VIDEO: SA military plane crash-lands in the DRC

Education Pretoria prodigy completes physics degree at 17, ready for honours studies

Parliament Mkhwebane has ‘no legal basis’ to make parly publish CR17 donors – Tsenoli


today in print

Read Today's edition