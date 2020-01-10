Legalise it? Mboweni posts pics of dagga plants on farm

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to let his followers know he had discovered a large marijuana plant, using this as an opportunity to spark up a debate on legalisation.

And, after the majority of his followers expressed support for the legalisation of cannabis, he said he would propose this at a cabinet lekgotla later this month.

“I found this growing at the farm! Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!!” he tweeted.

While Mboweni did not indicate it was his farm, this is likely the case, as he has previously spoken about a farm he has near his home town of Tzaneen.

Soon afterwards, he posted a picture of another plant, this time indicating it was on his neighbour’s farm.

While Mboweni was questioning whether or not cannabis should be legalised rather than expressing the opinion that it should, he did seem enthusiastic at the prospect, saying the conditions for growing the plant in his area were favourable and adding that its cultivation could result in tax revenue.

READ MORE: Dagga partly decriminalised at Constitutional Court

“My neighbour found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!!”

In 2018, the Constitutional Court handed down a ruling legalising dagga possession for private use.

The apex court not only upheld but expanded on Dennis Davis’ landmark judgment in 2017 that adults using and growing cannabis in the privacy of their own home should be left in peace.

The ban on private possession, consumption and private cultivation of dagga at home was ruled unconstitutional.

In addition to this, parliament has been given two years to change sections of both the drug trafficking act and the medicine controls act after these sections were found constitutionally invalid.

However selling the substance, as well as the use of it by minors, is still illegal.

I found this growing at the Farm! Cut it down or allow it to grow? How did it get here? Should we just legalize this thing once and for all? I can see the responses!! Say it!! pic.twitter.com/voTFg67sXB — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020

My neighbor found this thing too! The soil is ready in Makgobaskloof to grow it LEGALLY!! The economy of Lusikisiki and Tzaneen is waiting for legal growth of the stuff!! R4bn plus!! Tax money!! pic.twitter.com/6OxJgaajGg — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020

I can see the three medical Doctors in the Cabinet say????????. ???????? pic.twitter.com/WXEct40RJv — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020

On this one, the majority says: LEGALIZE IT!! I will put the proposal to legalize it at the Cabinet Lekgotla this January. The People have demanded it. But those medical doctors????????. ???????? pic.twitter.com/WGC78wsByC — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 9, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.