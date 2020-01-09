9.1.2020 01:27 pm

Mbalula lashes out at ‘talking hog’ who calls ANC celebrations a ‘disgrace’

Citizen reporter
Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula.

The minister had harsh words for those on Twitter who feel the governing party has nothing to celebrate.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula entered into a dialogue on Twitter with critics of the African National Congress’ (ANC) 108th birthday celebrations on Thursday.

This after Twitter user Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) said: “There is something obscene about the party which enriched themselves at the expense of the poor, congratulating themselves in opulent style.”

Grindrod was responding to a video Mbalula shared, showing ANC national chairperson and Minister of Minerals and Energy Gwede Mantashe at a celebration, cutting a large cake branded with an ANC logo alongside other stalwarts of the governing party such as International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor and Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy.

In response, Mbalula denied there was any opulence on display and said the cake would be donated to an old age home.

He called on Grindrod to be a “big boy for once” and congratulate the ANC on its anniversary.

Things then escalated when another Twitter user called the party’s celebrations a “disgrace”.

“It’s a disgrace that while the country is facing an exponential energy crisis, increasing crime [and gender-based violence], dismal matric results [and] an economy with no positive outlook in the medium-long term that you [and] your fellow cadres think it’s okay to go lavishly celebrate ANC quasi-victories,” said Joshua Dickinson (@JoshPDickinson).

Mbalula’s responded by insulting the Twitter user.

“You talking hog,” he said.

The ANC celebrated its 108th birthday on Wednesday and will hold its January 8 statement celebrations in Kimberley on Saturday at the Tafel Lager Park Stadium.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

