Shivambu, Malema celebrate Nguckaitobi’s ‘The Land is Ours’ being voted book of the year

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s book ‘The Land is Ours’ has been voted the Book of the Year for 2019 by followers of Read a Book SA.

The prominent lawyer’s achievement led to a message of congratulation from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu, and Ngcukaitobi’s own tweet acknowledging the accolade could be found retweeted on EFF leader Julius Malema’s timeline too.

Shivambu’s message didn’t only congratulate Ngcukaitobi but also took the opportunity to slate “Stratcom” and the “cabal”. “Stratcom” was an apartheid-era unit which spread disinformation and influenced the media, with the EFF second-in-command using the term to refer to modern SA media as a whole. He aslo often speaks about a “media cabal” which he believes exists in South Africa.

“Well done Advocate [Ngcukaitobi] for publishing #BookOfTheYear! At least readers know books not the compilation of newspaper articles STRATCOM and the CABAL launched ‘books’. You’ve contributed to the geography of knowledge, and should continue to do so. We are proud!” he tweeted.

‘The Land Is Ours‘ tells the story of South Africa’s first black lawyers, who operated in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, and tracks “the birth of constitutionalism in South Africa”.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

