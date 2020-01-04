I don’t idolise Zuma – Carl Niehaus

ANC veteran Carl Niehaus says he does not “idolise” former president Jacob Zuma, and instead supports him as a matter of principle.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson and Zuma loyalist was replying to a Twitter user who accused him of idolising the former president.

“I do not idolise any human being. I apply principles of loyalty, acknowledging the contributions of liberation fighters who have dedicated their lives to our liberation, [and] the Constitutional provision that every citizen is presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law,” he answered.

The comment from the Twitter user was a response to Niehaus sharing a pro-Zuma meme suggesting that the former president’s treatment during his corruption trial has been a “disgrace”.

“Ihlazo leli [This is a disgrace]” the top caption reads.

Underneath this is a picture of Zuma in the dock at court, accompanied with a quote from the former president: “Sengimanxeba-nxeba nginje zinsizwa engakhula nazo”.

Roughly translated, this means: “I’m wounded, stabbed by the people I grew up with.”

Underneath that is another caption: “History will judge us harshly”.

I do not idolize any human being. I apply principles of loyalty, acknowledging the contributions of liberation fighters who have dedicated their lives to our liberation, & the Constitutional provision that every citizen is presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) January 4, 2020

Zuma is facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, and racketeering related to the purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats, and military equipment arms deal when he was deputy president to Thabo Mbeki.

He is accused of taking bribes worth R4 million before he became president from a R51 billion 1999 arms purchase by five European firms.

Pre-trial proceedings were earlier this year postponed to February 4, 2020.

He has been accused of using “Stalingrad” tactics – delaying the outcome of the case for as long as possible by any means.

His latest legal salvo was filing an application with the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein on December 20 to petition the court for the right to appeal against a decision preventing him from enjoying a permanent stay of prosecution in the trial.

Speaking to supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in October, Zuma said he believes the trial is “victimisation” because of his race.

“As a black person, you will face victimisation until you die, you will also encounter traitors,” he said.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.