SABC distances itself from fake Facebook page

News24 Wire
The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Photo: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

A spokesperson said the account, titled Sabc News – South Africa, had on Friday tweeted misinformation about the 2019 matric results.

The SABC has distanced itself from a Facebook account purporting to belong to SABC News.

Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the account, titled Sabc News – South Africa, had on Friday tweeted misinformation about the 2019 matric results, which are expected to be announced next week.

“The SABC would like to put it on record that this account does not belong to the organisation and distances itself from the contents of this page. The SABC’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts are @SABCPortal and SABC News’ official Facebook and Twitter accounts are @SABCNewsOnline,” she said.

The public broadcaster appealed to people not to create fake accounts as “the spreading of false and inaccurate information has the potential to create anxiety and confusion in the public space”.

