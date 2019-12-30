Shivambu conducts own poll after ‘rubbish newsletter’ Sunday Times declares Ndlozi ‘Mampara of the year’

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) second-in-command Floyd Shivambu was not impressed after Sunday Times declared the party’s spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi its “Mampara of the year” for his tweets following the Springboks winning this year’s Rugby World Cup in Yokohama.

However, Ndlozi won the title of “Mampara of the year” by way of a public poll, rather than being chosen by the Sunday Times. The anonymous author of the piece states in it that he/she would have given the title of “Mampara of the year” to Gwede Mantashe – who referenced a made-up mineral in a speech and, later in the year, claimed he paid journalists R70,000 to make a story about his alleged extra-marital sexual exploits disappear (he later backtracked and said he had paid no bribes), but that those who voted chose Ndlozi.

Despite this, Shivambu called Sunday Times a “rubbish newsletter of the capitalist establishment and part of their already failed mission is to denigrate the EFF [and] its leadership”.

He then posted his own poll, calling for his followers to vote for the “real failures/sellouts of 2019”, deciding to nominate Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and state-owned enterprises; President Cyril Ramaphosa and his “handlers”; the Sunday Times itself or; “all of the above”.

“All of the above” won the poll, which saw over 6,000 people vote. A total of 68% of respondents chose this option.

Ndlozi has not yet reacted to how he feels about the title, either on Twitter or by way of a response to questions from The Citizen, but has retweeted Shivambu’s poll.

Shortly after the final on November 2 in which the Springboks emerged victorious over England ended, Ndlozi congratulated team captain Siya Kolisi but told the rest of the team to “go get your congratulations from Prince Harry”, in a tweet which was met with a significant backlash.

He later doubled down on these sentiments in numerous other tweets.

This included sharing the iconic photo of Kolisi holding up the World Cup trophy, surrounded by his teammates, saying this was an example of black excellence rather than racial unity.

“Because we recognise that Siya lifts a trophy for the most unequal nation in the world. A place where the white minority lives every day from the exploitation of blacks. He is part of this reality even as he lifts this trophy!” he continued.

