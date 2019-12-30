30.12.2019 12:57 pm

Black Twitter protests about not receiving invites for tomorrow’s ‘KFC Wedding’

Citizen reporter
It seems some of those who take credit for making the couple ‘famous’ expect to crack an invite in return.

The “KFC Wedding” became a hot topic in South Africa once more after Twitter users expressed disappointment after finding out the wedding, between 37-year-old Nonhlanhla Soldaat and 38-year-old Hector Mkansi, is only open to family and friends.

A video trended on social media in November after the pair got engaged inside a KFC outlet somewhere in the Vaal. This resulted in the famous chicken brand tracking down the couple, who were flooded with offers of sponsorships and donations from celebrities and ordinary South Africans alike, who wanted to make their wedding day special.

It seems that some of the Twitter users who helped make the couple famous did, however, expect something in return, as many have expressed disappointment about not being “invited” to the wedding, which takes place on New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.

Mkansi told W24 that he did initially want to make attending the wedding possible for as many people as possible.

“The venue that my beautiful bride and I wanted was FNB stadium so that we could accommodate as many people as we can. There were so many people who requested to attend the wedding and we also had it in our hearts. Unfortunately, we were told that the stadium is already booked for the date so we had to find a different venue,” he said.

The venue can only accommodate 250 people, Mkansi added, saying he and his bride-to-be want to make it up to the South African public by embarking on a tour of meet-and-greets across South Africa in 2020.

This has not yet placated the streets of Twitter, however, with some expressing genuine disappointment at the event not being open to the public, some joking that Twitter’s “investigators” should try and expose the venue so the event can be gatecrashed, and others criticising those who expected to crack an invite, with one user suggesting that those who feel this way have “entitlement issues”.

The wedding will have a “royal wedding” theme and the bride’s dress reportedly cost R30,000.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

