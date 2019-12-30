Black Twitter protests about not receiving invites for tomorrow’s ‘KFC Wedding’

The “KFC Wedding” became a hot topic in South Africa once more after Twitter users expressed disappointment after finding out the wedding, between 37-year-old Nonhlanhla Soldaat and 38-year-old Hector Mkansi, is only open to family and friends.

A video trended on social media in November after the pair got engaged inside a KFC outlet somewhere in the Vaal. This resulted in the famous chicken brand tracking down the couple, who were flooded with offers of sponsorships and donations from celebrities and ordinary South Africans alike, who wanted to make their wedding day special.

It seems that some of the Twitter users who helped make the couple famous did, however, expect something in return, as many have expressed disappointment about not being “invited” to the wedding, which takes place on New Year’s Eve on Tuesday.

Mkansi told W24 that he did initially want to make attending the wedding possible for as many people as possible.

“The venue that my beautiful bride and I wanted was FNB stadium so that we could accommodate as many people as we can. There were so many people who requested to attend the wedding and we also had it in our hearts. Unfortunately, we were told that the stadium is already booked for the date so we had to find a different venue,” he said.

The venue can only accommodate 250 people, Mkansi added, saying he and his bride-to-be want to make it up to the South African public by embarking on a tour of meet-and-greets across South Africa in 2020.

This has not yet placated the streets of Twitter, however, with some expressing genuine disappointment at the event not being open to the public, some joking that Twitter’s “investigators” should try and expose the venue so the event can be gatecrashed, and others criticising those who expected to crack an invite, with one user suggesting that those who feel this way have “entitlement issues”.

The wedding will have a “royal wedding” theme and the bride’s dress reportedly cost R30,000.

@kfcCouples & @KFCcouple@KFCSA I'm breathing through the wound because I'm not invited to KFC WEDDING anywhere let me take this opportunity to say congratulations ???????????????????????? #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/6ZD5RVCwpz — Moshane.P.F (@JacundaM) December 30, 2019

The #KFCWedding takes place tomorrow. Here is what people had to say about not being invited to witness the couple's big day. #BreakingDawnOn405 #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/UhwXkpG8cO — 405 Mornings (@405Mornings) December 30, 2019

The public took effort in contributing towards having a very sophisticated wedding, then all of a Monday it might be privatised????. #KFCWEDDING — TSHEPO????????LN (@LubisiTshepo) December 30, 2019

Before this day is over we will know where the venue is. I believe in this country. We can find anything! Nothing stays hidden, not in Afrique du Sud???? #KFCWEDDING — #RIPCliftonTheSheep (@dee_ai89) December 30, 2019

So vele we are not invited ? Bengizoziphathela umphako wam #KFCWedding pic.twitter.com/dBbfsb4CC6 — king_Leo_Getsemane (@chinagetz) December 30, 2019

I kinda feel a typa way about not being invited to the #KFCWEDDING considering ill be closer to the Vaal. Not even a stadium open reception type thing… woah — Kabelo Mekoa✨♌♍???? (@kabelomekoa_) December 30, 2019

#KFCWEDDING People and entitlement issues. You help someone expecting something in return. If the couple always wanted something small and intimate let them be and respect that. — Confidence Ledwaba (@ConfyLedwaba) December 30, 2019

I just realised I never liked @KFCSA fatty chicken anyway, my people made this #KFCWEDDING and you decide to privitise it. Our next proposal will be @FoodLoversMkt or @MasingitaPri do you think @ZZ2Farming will have big enough space for such event? — Diane Rwigara (@Booker_Teee) December 30, 2019

Did they atleast invite @sindivanzyl and the original planners who worked so damn hard to get sponsors???? KFC is greedy and decided to dictate terms mxm never again will i support them. Trash #KFCWEDDING — Matimu Waka Xigombe???????????????? (@MabasaM7) December 30, 2019

Guys can someone find out where the venue is and we will go there uninvited, they can't chase the whole country away, we will bring our own lunch and camp chairs, ngeke sizwe ngabo.#KFCProposal #KFCcouple #KFCWedding — Andile Gcumisa (@AndileGcumisa_) December 30, 2019

Imagine having strangers at your wedding just because people donated ????… Keep your donations if they have conditions ✋..#KFCWEDDING https://t.co/7m9aWUmWmv — 3- 01 – 199X???? (@AmPalesa) December 30, 2019

Even if KFC did not invite us to this wedding…. oksalayo we will gate crush… we will make a way to the venue #KFCWEDDING pic.twitter.com/KNVOjpA72y — Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) December 30, 2019

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

