23.12.2019 04:02 pm

Woolworths lambasted for lack of diversity in leadership team

Citizen reporter
Woolworths lambasted for lack of diversity in leadership team

An image of the Woolworths leadership team posted on the brand's official Twitter account on 23 December after the team dropped by a Woolworths store to "help store staff during the Christmas rush" by packing groceries.

The image, which features a range of Caucasian and Indian people, received a range of responses, some sarcastic.

An image of the Woolworths leadership team posted on the brand’s official Twitter account on December 23 after the team dropped by a Woolworths store to “help store staff during the Christmas rush” by packing groceries and doing other menial tasks in the store has sparked outrage for a lack of diversity.

The image, which features a range of Caucasian and Indian people, received a range of responses, some sarcastic, such as “I see the leadership represent proper racial demographic of the country”, “Diversity ????”, and “Hmm I can be the face of BEE in your leadership… PLEASE DM #BLACK&FEMALE.”

While the brand has been bombarded with queries about this all morning, they have only been responding to store-related customer complaints. They have yet to release a statement regarding the queries related to the picture, nor have they acknowledged them.

READ NEXT: Woolies apologises for apartheid-flag coloured bag – report

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Let’s be united in our diversity 21.11.2019
Woolworths thinks ‘apartheid symbols’ are fine because of the ANC, Ndlozi tells Lesufi 18.10.2019
I would have preferred a ‘black female who is strong’ for federal chair – Maimane 17.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Remember the value of Christmas clothing to a child

Editorials Kendal power station is too big to lose, but too dirty to keep using?

General 2019, a year of presidential dithering and ever more turmoil

Business News Unions implore Eskom to rehire engineers who actually have a clue

Cricket Aiden Markram’s Test career has hardly been thrown into the bonfire


today in print

Read Today's edition