Woolworths lambasted for lack of diversity in leadership team

An image of the Woolworths leadership team posted on the brand’s official Twitter account on December 23 after the team dropped by a Woolworths store to “help store staff during the Christmas rush” by packing groceries and doing other menial tasks in the store has sparked outrage for a lack of diversity.

The image, which features a range of Caucasian and Indian people, received a range of responses, some sarcastic, such as “I see the leadership represent proper racial demographic of the country”, “Diversity ????”, and “Hmm I can be the face of BEE in your leadership… PLEASE DM #BLACK&FEMALE.”

I see the leadership represent proper racial demographic of the country….. pic.twitter.com/MNnnGb8HDX — Michael (@mickeydedrinker) December 23, 2019

Where are the black people in your Leadership Team? ???????? https://t.co/I3JAdFE1o7 — Phume (@phume22) December 23, 2019

Probably the Indian guys since they fall under BEE ???? https://t.co/8xh0xBmuZ0 — khumbi (@percy_mdaka) December 23, 2019

While the brand has been bombarded with queries about this all morning, they have only been responding to store-related customer complaints. They have yet to release a statement regarding the queries related to the picture, nor have they acknowledged them.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

