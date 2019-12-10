Zuma reportedly back in SA from supposed trip to Cuba for medical treatment

Former president Jacob Zuma is reportedly back in South Africa after going to Cuba for medical treatment.

The Sunday World reported this past weekend that the former president went to Cuba to receive medical treatment, which led to mixed reactions on social media.

Journalist Karyn Maughan tweeted on Tuesday that Zuma was back in the country and that the presidency had referred all inquiries “about reports he was receiving treatment for alleged poisoning” to his spokesperson, “who has yet to respond”.

Fmr President Zuma is back in SA after reportedly receiving medical treatment overseas.

Presidency refers all queries about reports he was receiving treatment for alleged poisoning to his spokesperson, who has yet to respond. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 10, 2019

One Twitter user responded to Maughan’s tweet with a picture of Zuma on board a flight with the caption: “Thanks to the wonderful stewards at Air France.”

And the clearly excellent medical skills of those alleged Cuban doctors. ???? https://t.co/LrHgANXL6a — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) December 10, 2019

The Sunday World reported that numerous sources close to Zuma told them he either doesn’t trust South African doctors or thought they couldn’t deal with poisonings. They all maintained he had gone to Cuba to a “secret hospital”.

Apparently, the former president, now aged 77, may even be struggling with his memory of late.

