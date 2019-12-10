10.12.2019 11:39 am

Zuma reportedly back in SA from supposed trip to Cuba for medical treatment

Citizen reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma during his second day of testimony at the State Capture commission in Parktown, 16 July 2019. Picture Neil McCartney

It has not been confirmed that the former president had gone to a ‘secret hospital’ for treatment for alleged poisoning.

Former president Jacob Zuma is reportedly back in South Africa after going to Cuba for medical treatment.

The Sunday World reported this past weekend that the former president went to Cuba to receive medical treatment, which led to mixed reactions on social media.

Journalist Karyn Maughan tweeted on Tuesday that Zuma was back in the country and that the presidency had referred all inquiries “about reports he was receiving treatment for alleged poisoning” to his spokesperson, “who has yet to respond”.

One Twitter user responded to Maughan’s tweet with a picture of Zuma on board a flight with the caption: “Thanks to the wonderful stewards at Air France.”

The Sunday World reported that numerous sources close to Zuma told them he either doesn’t trust South African doctors or thought they couldn’t deal with poisonings. They all maintained he had gone to Cuba to a “secret hospital”.

Apparently, the former president, now aged 77, may even be struggling with his memory of late.

