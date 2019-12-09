9.12.2019 03:34 pm

‘Black womxn in weaves are clowns’ – Ntsiki Mazwai

Citizen reporter
Ntsiki Mazwai | Image: Instagram

She says this is because when ‘they wear your hair they call themselves clowns’.

As the nation continues to congratulate Zozibini Tunzi on her Miss Universe win and amplify the affirmations she used in her answers to questions during the pageant, Ntsiki Mazwai has opted to go a different route. 

The outspoken musician has once again decided to put down women for how they choose to wear their hair; this time by calling them clowns.

“When they wear your hair they call themselves clowns so hell yeah black womxn in weaves are clowns to me,” tweeted Mazwai.

This after she tweeted: “Dear black girl… you don’t need no weave,” and a Twitter user responded with an image of herself wearing a weave.

Mazwai, who subscribes to the dated school of thought that maintains that hair extensions which aren’t of the synthetic fibre used to make braids and faux locs (fake dreadlocks) are “un-African”, continued to once again spew bile about hair extensions.

She also believes that “hype” from white people was absent for this particular event.

