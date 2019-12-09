‘Black womxn in weaves are clowns’ – Ntsiki Mazwai

As the nation continues to congratulate Zozibini Tunzi on her Miss Universe win and amplify the affirmations she used in her answers to questions during the pageant, Ntsiki Mazwai has opted to go a different route.

The outspoken musician has once again decided to put down women for how they choose to wear their hair; this time by calling them clowns.

“When they wear your hair they call themselves clowns so hell yeah black womxn in weaves are clowns to me,” tweeted Mazwai.

This after she tweeted: “Dear black girl… you don’t need no weave,” and a Twitter user responded with an image of herself wearing a weave.

Mazwai, who subscribes to the dated school of thought that maintains that hair extensions which aren’t of the synthetic fibre used to make braids and faux locs (fake dreadlocks) are “un-African”, continued to once again spew bile about hair extensions.

Weaves make black women competitive and insecure — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) December 9, 2019

She also believes that “hype” from white people was absent for this particular event.

Mmmmmm there was no rainbow nation unity to cheer on our Zozi…..where is the hype from your white friends guys? — #Qhawe OUT NOW (@ntsikimazwai) December 9, 2019

READ NEXT: Bonang tells Ntsiki Mazwai: ‘Keep this energy when you see me’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.