WATCH: Somizi says he ‘predicted’ Zozibini Tunzi’s Miss Universe win

Celebrity choreographer and Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo believes that he “joked” Zozibini Tunzi’s Miss Universe win into existence.

This after he ran into her at a mall shortly before she departed for Atlanta in the United States, where she stayed for the duration of the competition.

He reposted the video earlier today and captioned it: “I joked about it into existence and the Universe literally responded @zozitunzi.”

In the video, he can be heard saying: “She’s going to Miss Universe so let’s wish her luck,” before proceeding to do a mock practice run with her of the moment her win is announced.

Tunzi can then be seen wiping her imaginary tears with the wad of R200 notes in her hand.

The news broke in the early hours of Monday morning after Tunzi emerged victoriously from Sunday evening’s glittering pageant.

The 26-year-old finished ahead of the Puerto Rican and Mexican finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American TV personality Steve Harvey.

Various South Africans stayed awake through the night to watch a live stream of the show and got the hashtag #zoziformissuniverse trending along with various other viewers throughout the globe who decided that she should take the crown.

WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi wins Miss Universe 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.