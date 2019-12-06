6.12.2019 09:59 am

Video of woman ‘assaulted’ by metro cops in Centurion being investigated

Bennitt Bartl
A screenshot of the video, which allegedly took place at a petrol station in Centurion. Image: Twitter video screenshot/@crimeairnetwork

Social media posts claim the woman had been driving alone in the dark and was afraid to pull over, so she parked at a petrol station before being pushed around by cops.

The investigation into an altercation between Tshwane metro police officers and a woman believed to be a Centurion resident is at an “advanced stage”, reports Centurion Rekord.

This is according to metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

In the video footage, which surfaced on social media on Thursday night, metro officers can be seen pulling and pushing the woman around.

The incident allegedly took place in Lyttelton.

Mahamba confirmed the officers in the video were, in fact, metro officers.

“We are aware of the video and the incident that happened on the mentioned date and times,” he said.

“At this stage, an internal investigation is continuing and we have since obtained statements from the affected officers.”

Mahamba said the TMPD would only be able to comment further after the chief of police had studied the docket.

Social media posts claim the woman had been driving alone in the dark and was afraid to pull over.

She allegedly proceeded to a filling station where the altercation took place.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

