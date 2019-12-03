3.12.2019 01:06 pm

Listeners react after Eusebius McKaiser ‘faints’ on radio

Citizen reporter
702 host Eusebius McKaiser. Picture: Facebook.

The popular presenter did not finish his show on Tuesday.

Talk radio 702 listeners were left concerned on Tuesday morning after presenter Eusebius McKaiser did not finish his show and another presenter, Azania Mosaka, had to step in earlier than normal.

He had earlier finished an interview with constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos on the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling regarding hate speech.

It has been suggested that he may have fainted in the studio and needed to recover. The Citizen sent him a message to check on how he is doing and will update this story later once we’ve heard from him.

Listeners sent the presenter messages of support on social media.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

