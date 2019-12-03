Listeners react after Eusebius McKaiser ‘faints’ on radio

Talk radio 702 listeners were left concerned on Tuesday morning after presenter Eusebius McKaiser did not finish his show and another presenter, Azania Mosaka, had to step in earlier than normal.

He had earlier finished an interview with constitutional law expert Prof Pierre de Vos on the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling regarding hate speech.

It has been suggested that he may have fainted in the studio and needed to recover. The Citizen sent him a message to check on how he is doing and will update this story later once we’ve heard from him.

Listeners sent the presenter messages of support on social media.

Get well soon Eubie❤️❤️ — Lethabo Mashigo (@Lethaboo2) December 3, 2019

What issues? Is he OK though? Because one minute he is late at work, I tune in he is in studio, I go into a meeting come out he is not there again???? yhoo imagine my mornings without Eusebius pic.twitter.com/qAauDSHwCg — RSA President????????❤️ (@nesbert_kamo) December 3, 2019

@Eusebius please get well soon and look after yourself. We as 702 listeners love you ????????❤️ — yolanda kaniki (@KanikiYolanda) December 3, 2019

Uhm what happened to @Eusebius. Getting a cup then boom @Azania_ is on @Radio702 . Someone balance me please. pic.twitter.com/RqI6vy69VK — Mbali Gazide (@mbaliGAZIDE) December 3, 2019

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

