29.11.2019 12:58 pm

Panyaza Lesufi ‘defeated’ after almost R400k bottle of whiskey is sold out, calls SA ‘a phuza nation’

Citizen reporter
Panyaza Lesufi ‘defeated’ after almost R400k bottle of whiskey is sold out, calls SA ‘a phuza nation’

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency (ANA)

Meanwhile, an economist has warned millions of indebted consumers not to overspend on Black Friday.

MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his despondency at the rate South Africans seemingly consume or purchase copious amounts of alcohol.

In response to a tweet that an expensive bottle of scotch whiskey priced close to R400,000 had been sold out at one of the country’s leading retailers offering Black Friday specials today, Lesufi expressed his disappointment before calling the country “a phuza nation”.

In an earlier tweet, Lesufi had questioned whether it was possible for South Africa to be alcohol-free. The tweet was accompanied by an advertisement of said bottle of scotch whiskey, which is originally priced at R500,000, going for R395,000 thanks to the Black Friday sale.

The Black Friday frenzy hit South Africa today with many shoppers waking up in the wee hours of the morning to be first in line to catch the sales on offer.

Meanwhile, an economist has warned millions of indebted consumers not to overspend on Black Friday.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

ALSO READ: ANC slashes regalia prices by 72% for Black Friday

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
IN PICTURES: Extinction Rebellion takes climate struggle to JSE 29.11.2019
WATCH: #BlackFriday2019 chaos hits South Africa 29.11.2019
10 golden rules to stay safe this Black Friday 28.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition