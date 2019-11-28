EFF accused of also having sex in their offices

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu took to Twitter on Wednesday, confirming that the party has tabled a motion of no confidence in the DA’s Tshwane mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa.

He also took the opportunity to tweet: “His reported office activities seem to be learned from acting leader [John] Steenhuisein who also ‘gossips’ in the office, so it’s their thing!”

This after audio was circulated of Mokgalapa allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge, while also making several damning comments about his colleagues and political opponents alike.

Shivambu is likely hinting at more than gossiping, in a probable reference to Mokgalapa’s alleged sexual misconduct. He then links this to John Steenhuisen, who once had his own sex scandal, in a bid to prove that office sex scandals are the DA’s “thing”.

However, the tweet backfired when Twitter user and YFM presenter Oliver Dickson responded with the following:

“When I still lived in Braamfontein, I lived opposite the building where your offices are. I regularly saw people have sex in the EFF offices. I’d keep quiet if I were you,” he tweeted.

Professor Nomboniso Gasa tweeted something similar about the ANC two days ago, after the party’s Tshwane leader Dr Kgosi Maepa said at a press conference: “We can not allow the DA to have sex everywhere in public facilities.”

“Really [ANC] you want to comment on sex in the office? Are you sure you want to go there?” she responded.

The specific incident Gasa is referring to is unclear, but an unnamed ANC official was accused of having sex with a member of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in his office back in 2008 in Limpopo.

The governing party has had its fair share of other sex scandals, most recently after an alleged “sex tape” featuring ANC Limpopo councillor Collins Chabane.

Before this, a “slay queen” dished to dirt to Sunday World on the sexual encounters she claims to have had with both Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, with accompanying screenshots for evidence.

Other ANC sex scandals have included a “sex tape” including former minister Malusi Gigaba, and President Cyril Ramaphosa himself was accused of infidelity after Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale published a report, saying he was in possession of numerous emails from Ramaphosa’s private email accounts possibly linking him to as many as eight different women.

Steenhuisen’s scandal took place in 2010. While KwaZulu-Natal DA leader, he resigned over an affair with party provincial spokesperson Terry Kass-Beaumont and subsequently divorced his wife of 10 years.

Kass-Beaumont had been married to then DA provincial director Michael Beaumont for six months at the time.

Steenhuisen is now married to Kass-Beaumont.

