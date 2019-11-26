26.11.2019 10:45 am

WATCH: Man casually drags albino python in Joburg street

Citizen reporter
While the snake seems more than big enough for eyewitnesses, the man says he has seen a bigger one.

Social media users have called for this year to end already as weird things keep happening in South Africa. Just as they were recovering from the driving cat, another shocking video of a man casually dragging an albino python was shared by sportscaster Amahle on Twitter.

In the video the man, seemingly unbothered by his actions, is seen dragging the reptile along a street in Liefde en Vrede, south of Joburg, on Sunday.

“It is alive, not dead,” says the man, responding to those taking a video. He said he found it “down the road” and explained that the one he’s dragging is a “small one”.

“I know a big one, it starts here and can be there in a corner [as he tried to explain the length of a bigger snake he’s seen].”

While some social media users were left amused by the man’s actions, some, however, wondered whether the snake was not someone’s pet.

Twitter user @1Tshepo5 wrote: “That’s an albino Burmese python. Probably someone’s pet and it escaped,” while @khanyielanga said: “Ow it’s poor owners must be worried sick. These things are expensive at the pet shop and yena he’s killing it and casually dragging it.”

Watch the video below viewed more than 39,000 times:

