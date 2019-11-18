18.11.2019 04:01 pm

Clicks and Shell’s rewards partnership comes to an end, social media reacts

Reactions ranged from disappointment and sadness to anger.

Major retailer, Clicks, announced on Monday that their rewards programme partnership with Shell service stations would be coming to an end on 30 November 2019.

Neither party listed a reason for this development, however, when quizzed about it by various social media users on Twitter, Clicks simply said “kindly be advised that we review our partnerships from time to time.”

Although Clicks Club card holders will still earn points up until 30 November if they swipe their cards along with their fuel purchases, many of them still inundated Clicks with tweets and comments regarding their feelings about the announcement.

