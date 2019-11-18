Clicks and Shell’s rewards partnership comes to an end, social media reacts

Major retailer, Clicks, announced on Monday that their rewards programme partnership with Shell service stations would be coming to an end on 30 November 2019.

Neither party listed a reason for this development, however, when quizzed about it by various social media users on Twitter, Clicks simply said “kindly be advised that we review our partnerships from time to time.”

Hi Nomsa thanks for getting in touch with us. Kindly be advised that we review our partnerships from time to time. Please continue to earn Shell points on fuel until Saturday 30 Nov ’19. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) November 18, 2019

Although Clicks Club card holders will still earn points up until 30 November if they swipe their cards along with their fuel purchases, many of them still inundated Clicks with tweets and comments regarding their feelings about the announcement.

If you got a text message from @Clicks_SA about the end of their relationship with @Shell, how spicy is that text!? ????????????????Doesn’t sound like an amicable ending, or is it just me?? pic.twitter.com/X7Hl5adCyC — ????????Mokes???????? ????️‍???? (@Houseofmokes) November 18, 2019

@Clicks_SA card is useless! The reward you get isn’t worth the inconvenience of swiping 2 cards and and going around looking for @Shell . Been swiping for over a month and only got R8!????Are you kidding me! So to the bin with the rest of the garbage. pic.twitter.com/tYqHuSy02L — Buisang Ndlozi (@BuisangSnr) November 16, 2019

Guys Clicks club card points are the only ones that matter and they're pulling out of their deal with Shell ???? That's how we get most of our points. — Harper (@WayneH__) November 18, 2019

Shell can’t seem to keep any partnership. I Remember when they made us choose between ebucks and clicks. I hope they sign with engen — P. for Prosecco (@MissLadyPam) November 18, 2019

It's not like I had any other special reason to drive all way to @Shell garage & @Clicks_SA The fect that I would get a reward/point while buying #Shell and use them #Clicks it was enough to compare with other suppliers. #ShellClicks was my NO1 because of that little benefit ???? pic.twitter.com/v6DRmwdGxo — Lawrence Mbiza (@Alelaniwambiza) November 18, 2019

@Clicks_SA why are you ending your partnership with Shell? Why were we not considered in such a huge decision Bathong??? — Kgosigadi ya Barolong (@Kea_K_) November 18, 2019

