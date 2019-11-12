Miss SA’s he-for-she campaign idea polarises social media

In an effort to do something both different and meaningful for her national costume at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has called on the men of South Africa to write love letters to the women of South Africa.

These letters will then be “inscribed” into ribbons of fabric that will be used to make up the design of Tunzi’s costume.

“I will be wearing a love letter from SA men to women,” she tweeted.

Please find the link to pledge belowhttps://t.co/hC0OnUPiht

After pledging you can share here on Twitter and caption with your message to women. Please don't forget to hashtag #HeForShe and #MissSALoveLetter — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) November 11, 2019

The call-to-action also forms part of the advocacy work required for her to take part in the pageant. She announced this in a video posted to her Instagram TV page.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I am picking up my advocacy where I left it on the stage on the 9th of August. I know I gave you guys a hint yesterday saying I would come here and, you know, ask men to stand with women and I am here to tell you guys what that is about,” began Tunzi.

“On the 9th of August, I stood there when Anele asked me the question about gender-based violence and why women should keep smiling and I said we have no reason to keep smiling because women are dying every day, being abused every day and mostly nobody is doing anything about it. And so I have decided to something about it and I don’t want to be the only person doing something about it. I want you guys to join me on my journey of doing something about gender-based violence.”

Tunzi went on to explain that she would be advocating for the United Nations’ Women and their he-for-she campaign before asking men to stand with her and spread a message of love.

“This is such a beautiful message because instead of attacking each other, we’re asking each other to come together in love and to send love messages to South African women. I will use those messages on my national costume.”

She will also be including the negative messages that she has received since she was crowned as a number of people have expressed their displeasure about her looks.

South Africans immediately hopped on her call-to-action to share their thoughts on this initiative and each tweet was clearly situated on either end of the spectrum of loving or hating the idea.

I shudder to think what those love letters will say, sis. https://t.co/gIc5mPVP3b — father your dads (@khanyisile) November 12, 2019

Women here are just disloyal champagne loving wrecks with daddy issues .. if you want to change men change yourselves first . start by respecting yourselves first .. stop putting nice times and nice gifts at the top of your agendas . — do you respect Sugar? (@ghuwaca) November 11, 2019

Its not a bad campaign#HeForShe its the love letter part that throws everything off for me, man, males from all walks especially positions of influence and power have to come to the party, take a strong stand against #GBV. https://t.co/HReODulpKf — PennyLebyane????Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) November 12, 2019

Lol good luck sis. Those letters will be about how strong we are, how we endure great suffering and how they appreciate our ability to be resilient to their oppression. But to each their own. They will be pain letters. They dont know how to say I love you to black women — Hlakuniza (@ragadi_mokoena) November 11, 2019

WOW!!! This has to be the most meaningful national costume of all time???????????? — Kyla???? (@KylaMalotana) November 11, 2019

How? When men are out here killing South Africa women on the hour — Mev Faf de Klerk (@KelEldine) November 12, 2019

I understand your desire not to offend men however in a time where women are dying in HUGE numbers,I suggest like the other tweep did that you know and wear the names of the women who died in the hands of men this year. They had lots of time to show love. They didn't. https://t.co/ut5mUIaRlY — Ms Myrlie (@HumanlyAwkward) November 12, 2019

Niyawathanda nyani amadoda nina. Even your dress must revolve around men? I can’t. https://t.co/C4yNXtxM5Y — Kuhle Baart. (@kayisdreaded) November 12, 2019

“Dear females,

Thank you for remaining strong through it all. I know we haven’t always treated you like human beings but we appreciate you.” https://t.co/lBs9OG2onY — ray (@chiharu_rayy) November 12, 2019

I believe the intention behind this is pure ???????? https://t.co/KtMRP2wZ0f — Jessica FierceSon ???????????????? (@JinJa_Shole) November 12, 2019

