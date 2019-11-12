12.11.2019 02:51 pm

Miss SA’s he-for-she campaign idea polarises social media

Kaunda Selisho
Miss SA’s he-for-she campaign idea polarises social media

Miss South Africa 2019 - Zozibini Tunzi | Image: Instagram

She wants love letters from men to the women of South Africa to be inscribed onto ribbons of fabric that will be used to form part of her national costume at the Miss Universe Pageant.

In an effort to do something both different and meaningful for her national costume at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi has called on the men of South Africa to write love letters to the women of South Africa.

These letters will then be “inscribed” into ribbons of fabric that will be used to make up the design of Tunzi’s costume.

“I will be wearing a love letter from SA men to women,” she tweeted.

The call-to-action also forms part of the advocacy work required for her to take part in the pageant. She announced this in a video posted to her Instagram TV page.

“I just wanted to let you guys know that I am picking up my advocacy where I left it on the stage on the 9th of August. I know I gave you guys a hint yesterday saying I would come here and, you know, ask men to stand with women and I am here to tell you guys what that is about,” began Tunzi.

“On the 9th of August, I stood there when Anele asked me the question about gender-based violence and why women should keep smiling and I said we have no reason to keep smiling because women are dying every day, being abused every day and mostly nobody is doing anything about it. And so I have decided to something about it and I don’t want to be the only person doing something about it. I want you guys to join me on my journey of doing something about gender-based violence.”

Tunzi went on to explain that she would be advocating for the United Nations’ Women and their he-for-she campaign before asking men to stand with her and spread a message of love.

“This is such a beautiful message because instead of attacking each other, we’re asking each other to come together in love and to send love messages to South African women. I will use those messages on my national costume.”

She will also be including the negative messages that she has received since she was crowned as a number of people have expressed their displeasure about her looks.

South Africans immediately hopped on her call-to-action to share their thoughts on this initiative and each tweet was clearly situated on either end of the spectrum of loving or hating the idea.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
South Africans are their own obstacle in the fight for unity 8.11.2019
Sun International sells rights to Miss South Africa pageant 21.8.2019
DJ Cleo dragged after comment on Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi’s ‘R30 haircut’ 14.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition