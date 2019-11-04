WATCH: Kids react to Halloween snapchat filter

Parents across America have been having the time of their lives by trying one of the one-off special Halloween filters on their small children and seeing how they react, and it is safe to say the little ones were NOT happy.
Take a look at some of the videos that made it onto social media.
The spider filter ????????????
Posted by Aneika Francis on Friday, 1 November 2019
Man, stop terrifying kids with your nonsense spider filter. A new generation of arachnophobes in the making. ????????pic.twitter.com/WebktAf7Hw
— ❮ ???????????????????????????? ፡ ፸❯ (@IamFilmona) November 1, 2019
My cousin tried the spider filter with her son and: pic.twitter.com/5Zm80gPh1T
— Romantic Jaguar ???? (@A_Navv) November 1, 2019
So I decided to do this to Ivanna ???????????????? #spiderfilter pic.twitter.com/NkshmUIbr4
— Andrea???????? (@dreaisthicc) November 2, 2019
So I did the spider filter thing on my daughter and— pic.twitter.com/KQpWsj9Ina
— Thotiana ???? (@_lakerssnation) November 4, 2019
My poor baby pic.twitter.com/Gwaq1bP2x0
— Ace (@Sir_Kingd) November 2, 2019
While some found the humour in the trend…
Y’all please stop traumatizing these babies with this spider face filter…
I’m begging you… pic.twitter.com/RhuNYsi4cv
— Ozodinobi ✨ (@dinobi_) November 1, 2019
… others didn’t find it funny.
I've been seeing tweets like this all week. Adults – parents – traumatising children with this spider filter, then posting it on the internet for laughs. But it isn't funny. It is sick. It is abuse. https://t.co/dlBMMcMOaR
— Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) November 3, 2019
These videos of y’all scaring these babies with the spider filter is just.. it bothers me and idk why lol https://t.co/RC5JDymCHJ
— ???? (@cinemvx) November 1, 2019
I don’t have kids so I might be doing the most but… y’all don’t think that putting the spider filter on your baby’s face might be traumatic for them???
— Your Favorite Gemini (@ItsJaleelYoung) November 3, 2019