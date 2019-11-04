Dadding 4.11.2019 04:43 pm

WATCH: Kids react to Halloween snapchat filter

Parenty staff writer
Baby reacting to Halloween Snapchat filter | Image: Facebook

A few American parents found out just how far their children’s arachnophobia goes.

Parents across America have been having the time of their lives by trying one of the one-off special Halloween filters on their small children and seeing how they react, and it is safe to say the little ones were NOT happy.

Take a look at some of the videos that made it onto social media.

The spider filter ????????????

Posted by Aneika Francis on Friday, 1 November 2019

While some found the humour in the trend…

… others didn’t find it funny.

