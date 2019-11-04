WATCH: Terry Crews celebrates the Springboks

South Africans aren’t the only ones excited about the fact that the Springboks took home the Webster Ellis trophy during the weekend. American actor Terry Crews took to social media to congratulate the boys and perform a dance for them.

He captioned the Instagram post: “SO PROUD OF MY SOUTH AFRICAN BROTHERS @bokrugby FOR WINNING THE RUGBY WORLD CUP!!!

“The world celebrates:

“ME:”

A social media user felt the video was missing a little something and decided to add some authentically South African audio to the video.

The Boks will return home this week and head straight into a champion’s tour that will kick off on Thursday and head to areas such as Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Soweto.

They will make their way to Durban on Friday before heading to the Eastern Cape for the weekend. The parade will end next Monday in Cape Town.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

