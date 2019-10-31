Mngxitama banned from Facebook, this time for ‘racism’ quote

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has been banned from Facebook for 30 days for a quote he posted from a book by W.E.B Du Bois, on racism.

The piece by Du Bois, who published many influential pieces on racism, appears to have landed the BLF leader in a heap of trouble with Facebook.

He was banned for elaborating on the quote that black South Africans continued to suffer the same condition described in Du Bois’ book The Souls of Black Folk, known as double consciousness.

BLF’s sister site Black Opinion wrote in response to Mngxitama’s suspension: “It is shocking that quoting Du Bois is seen as transgressing the rules of Facebook. This is a clear indication once more that Facebook is anti-black and racist.”

This is not the first time the BLF leader has been on the wrong side of social media.

In December 12, 2018, BLF announced that their website was shut down with Mngxitama banned from social media.

In a statement, the party attributed the cyberattack to Johann Rupert and said the attacks originated from the United States.

“It is clear that the WMC [white monopoly capital] ring leaders, Oppenheimer and Rupert, have international assistance, which saw to president Mngxitama’s Facebook and Twitter shut down,” the party wrote in a statement.

In December last year, the Citizen reported Mngxitama’s return to Twitter following a seven-day suspension over his “kill whites” threats. In a series of tweets, Mngxitama threatened to kill white people and their pets and was reported. This resulted in the suspension of his account, while others called for him to be prosecuted for hate speech.

The BLF leader said he had been speaking in the context of “self-defence” and was being misunderstood and taken out of that context.

