Bonang Matheba cried after finding out she is E!’s African Influencer Of The Year

Months after snagging the Inspiration and Influence award at the 2019 Global Social Awards comes yet another accolade for South African media darling Bonang Matheba.

The star, affectionately referred to as ‘Queen B’ by her fans, has taken home the inaugural “African Influencer of the Year” award at the 45th annual E! People’s Choice Awards.

“After many years of recognition as one of South Africa’s leading celebrities, she has received her well-deserved global adulation, proudly validating South Africa’s significance on the international stage,” said NBCUniversal International Networks in a statement.

Matheba beat the likes of Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Minnie Dlamini-Jones (South Africa), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Diamond Platnumz (Nigeria), and Wizkid (Nigeria) in the race for the fan-voted award.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be the first-ever winner of the African Influencer of the Year category at the E! People’s Choice Awards. I still can’t believe it – I cried when I found out! I can’t thank my fans enough for voting. Being able to represent Africa and all it has to offer on such a global scale really is a dream come true. Next stop Santa Monica!” said Matheba.

She will be hopping on yet another flight to receive her award on the red carpet from E! Africa host Kat Sinivasan and will be joining the ranks of Fashion Icon Award winner Gwen Stefani, People’s Icon of 2019 winner Jennifer Aniston, and musician P!nk, who will be receiving the People’s Champion Award.

The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Monday, November 11 at 4am CAT, with E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards 2019 kicking off at 2am CAT on E! (DStv channel 124).

The ceremony will also be repeated throughout the day on Monday at 12.25pm, 4.15pm and 9.30pm CAT.

