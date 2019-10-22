22.10.2019 04:27 pm

‘I won’t be joining any political party,’ says Herman Mashaba

Citizen reporter
Herman Mashaba addresses the media at a press conference at the Johannesburg city council, 21 October 2019. Mashaba announced his resignation, effective on November 27. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark.

The outgoing mayor says following his last day in office on November 27 he will take some time to rest.

Outgoing Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba took to social media on Tuesday to clarify that following his departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) he will not “be joining any political party”.

On Monday, Mashaba announced his resignation as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, Mashaba tweeted: “I’ve noted speculation about my political future. I’d like to clarify that while I respect political parties I’ve worked [with] in JHb, I won’t be joining any political party. My interest is to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of my abilities until 27 [November] and then get some rest.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

