‘I won’t be joining any political party,’ says Herman Mashaba

Outgoing Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba took to social media on Tuesday to clarify that following his departure from the Democratic Alliance (DA) he will not “be joining any political party”.

On Monday, Mashaba announced his resignation as the mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, Mashaba tweeted: “I’ve noted speculation about my political future. I’d like to clarify that while I respect political parties I’ve worked [with] in JHb, I won’t be joining any political party. My interest is to serve the residents of Joburg to the best of my abilities until 27 [November] and then get some rest.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

