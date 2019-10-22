It’s sad ‘our mayor’ Mashaba left because of DA racism – Shivambu

Following outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s resignation from his position as Johannesburg mayor on Monday morning, citing the election of Helen Zille as federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) as his primary reason, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second-in-command Floyd Shivambu expressed the view that this was a “sad” development.

“It’s so sad that our Mayor [Herman Mashaba] left due to the racism in the DA. All progressive forces in Johannesburg Council should defend his gains of insourced workers, 24 hour clinics and prioritisation of poor areas. Those who side with the working class [and] poor are our friends!” Shivambu said.

Mashaba described Zille as a “right winger” and vowed to step down as mayor if she emerged victorious in the DA’s election for federal chairperson over the weekend. In his resignation speech, he said he can’t reconcile himself “with a group of people who believe race is irrelevant in a discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019”.

The EFF appear to be reacting to the news of Mashaba’s departure with more sadness than those within his own party, although DA leader Mmusi Maimane sang his praises at the media briefing in which he announced his resignation, calling him a “friend and hero”.

EFF leader Julius Malema, Shivambu, the party’s spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, their national chairperson Dali Mpofu and Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego are among those who have either written tweets showing support for Mashaba or shared the views of others who have done so. The party also released a statement praising him as “humble, consultative and willing to concede to superior logic”.

Mashaba came under fire in his own party for his close working relationship with the EFF, with some in the DA going so far as to accuse him of pandering to the red berets.

While the EFF helped the DA rise to power in key metros such as Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane following the 2016 elections, they subsequently turned against the DA’s mayors in those municipalities, Athol Trollip and Solly Msimanga, successfully removing the former from power alongside parties including the ANC and UDM, and attempting to remove the latter, who resigned in January of his own accord to run for the position of Gauteng premier.

In Johannesburg, however, the DA and the EFF have shown continued cooperation, with the red berets even getting Mashaba to back them in their commitment to the insourcing of workers.

When Mashaba announced the planned insourcing of over 1,800 cleaners in August, Shivambu voiced his approval over the move on Twitter. The City’s programme was reportedly devised through engagements with the EFF.

“Well done to the [EFF] Caucus in Johannesburg and Executive Mayor [Herman Mashaba] for insourcing cleaners for the City of Johannesburg. This is a true honour to mostly mothers who are the cornerstones of our lives. It’s steps in the right direction!” Shivambu wrote.

Some, however, believe there’s something suspicious about the two party’s cosy relationship in Johannesburg.

A report by amaBhungane released last year noting that there are longstanding rumours that “the EFF was given patronage over lucrative City of Johannesburg tenders as a quid pro quo for working with Herman Mashaba’s DA-led administration”.

The report showed how before winning a controversial contract from the City of Johannesburg, a fleet firm made payments to a slush fund used by Malema and his party, and while the rumours of Mashaba buying the EFF’s loyalty in Joburg have not been proven, the report added fuel to the fire.

