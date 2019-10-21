Zille rubbishes Mpofu’s allegation that she said she ‘suffered more under apartheid’ than Mashaba

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national chairperson Dali Mpofu lashed out at newly-elected Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chair Helen Zille on Twitter on Monday morning, following comments she made in an interview with eNCA.

“Did [Helen Zille] REALLY suggest that SHE suffered more under apartheid white minority rule than [Herman Mashaba and] black people like him??” Mpofu tweeted.

“Which planet does she come from?

“Did Mashaba go to whites-only schools, vote in whites-only elections, eat at whites-only restaurants, etc?”

Zille dismissed Mpofu’s tweet as a “pathetic, transparent attempt” at “manufacturing outrage”. She denies having said what Mpofu claimed.

The EFF chairperson was referring to Zille’s reacting on eNCA to allegations from the DA’s Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who has alleged that “right-wingers” have infiltrated the DA. The mayor looks set to resign following Zille’s election.

Zille denied being a “right-winger” and highlighted things she had done during apartheid, while Mashaba was “making a fortune in business”.

“I’ve been with the party since the progressives many many years ago, and Herman will always remember that when he was being a very, very successful businessman, and I take my hat off to him for being an entrepreneur and a highly successful in days when there were huge obstacles in his path.

“But he will remember that while he was making a fortune in business, I was hiding Umkhonto we Sizwe operatives in my house, and I was exposing the murder of Steve Biko, so I’m not sure who these right-wingers are who he’s referring to,” Zille said.

Just hours following the election of Zille – who is the DA’s former leader – as the party’s federal council chairperson, it seemed clear Mashaba planned to follow through on his promise to step down if the DA was taken over by “right-wing elements”, three party sources told News24 earlier on Sunday.

Two provincial leaders and one national leader told News24 Mashaba was going to announce a resignation from his mayorship, following a media release by the City of Johannesburg that he was set to make an announcement on Monday morning.

“He is a man of his words,” said one national leader.

The national DA leader said Mashaba had said if the result turned out as it did, he wouldn’t stay in the DA.

Echoing the national leader, a provincial leader told News24 he spoke to Mashaba, who confirmed he would step down.

When News24 called the City of Johannesburg mayor, he said “just wait for the press briefing”, without giving any hint that he would announce his resignation.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, News24 Wire.)

