19.10.2019 09:13 am

‘Blesser’ Roland Muchegwa still trending amid allegations of assaulting ex-wife

Nica Schreuder
Roland, a self-proclaimed ladies man, is accused of severely assaulting his ex-wife. Image: Twitter/@RolandMuchengw

Muchegwa has allegedly been evading Zimbabwe authorities since 2015, after a brutal attack on his ex-wife and mother of his two children, Mitchell Kawome.

The recent viral sensation Roland Muchegwa, who started the #RolandMuchegwaChallenge currently trending on Twitter, may not be the sweet uncle people have portrayed him to be.

Images of the assault on Roland’s ex-wife. Image: Nehanda Radio website

According to Nahanda Radio, Mitchelle was brutally assaulted by Roland in 2015, and was described by authorities as a dangerous man who should not be approached.

Harare Live explains that Mitchelle left Roland in 2013, for the sake of her and her children’s’ safety. During the same time period, a video is said to have surfaced of Roland having a threesome with two unknown women.

It is alleged that after she left him, he continually threatened her, and eventually assaulted her because he was bitter about their break-up.

ZW News details the attack, which occurred on September 16 2015, after Mitchell and her friends were partying at a popular night spot in Harare called Pabloz.

The publication says that Roland followed Mitchell and her friends outside the club, and proceeded to beat her with a bottle, afterwards kicking and punching her. Mitchell was allegedly hospitalised after the assault.

It is further alleged by SA Trucker that Roland is an alleged fuel smuggler who has signed off on dodgy deals.

Despite this, Roland seems to be living it up with young South African slay queens, despite being 51 years old.

He has been trending in the top five since Thursday morning after a video of him emerged, at first showing two women dancing, and towards the end, Roland joining them, leaving those who have watched the video concluding he was the one taking it from the beginning.

Unfortunately, the alleged charges against Roland have not been trending as furiously as the dance challenge, with only a few Twitter users pointing to the unsettling fact that he is regularly seen with young women, despite the alleged assault on his ex-wife.

In light of South African’s damning statistics on abuse and violence affecting women, Roland’s fame seems rather counter-intuitive to the countless movements calling for the end of abuse against women and children.

Zimbabwean authorities have not yet commented on the resurfacing of Roland’s criminal allegations.

