WATCH: Skhumba hilariously mocks Roland Muchegwa dancing video

Citizen reporter
The man is famous for having quite a number of women in his friendship circle.

Skhumba Hlophe may have initiated the Roland Muchegwa challenge following pictures and videos of the man which have gone viral on social media.

Muchegwa, apparently a Zimbabwean national, has been trending in the top five since Thursday morning after a video of him, at first showing two women dancing, and towards the end, Muchegwa joining them, leaving those who have watched the video concluding he was the one taking it from the beginning.

In another video, the same man is seen being given a lap dance by another woman in a club, while pictures of him with several women have set tongues wagging.

The man has been living it up with different women, and this has made him famous on the social media streets.

Watch the video and pictures below:

Now Skhumba has added his two cents by initiating a challenge. He posted a video imitating that of Muchegwa dancing with two women, and social media users may follow suit.

 

