VIDEO: Eastgate nail bar shuts its doors after manager’s abusive f-bomb tirade goes viral

A nail bar based in Eastgate Shopping Centre has had to shut its doors after garnering attention for all the wrong reasons when a video viral showing a woman who is believed to be the store owner going on an abusive and profane rant.

The shopping centre’s management has since to distance themselves from the woman and her conduct but have since vowed to engage with her about what transpired.

Eastgate Management has been notified of the video circulating on 15 October 2019. We confirm that this incident does… Posted by Eastgate Shopping Centre on Tuesday, 15 October 2019

Saturday Star reports that the video, which appears to have secretly been recorded, starts with the owner screaming angrily at the employee, calling on her to “get out” after asking her “who do you think you are, how dare you scream at me like that!”

The owner is then seen following the employee as she makes her way out while she continues to scream at her. The employee inaudibly responds to which the store owner responds by shoving her and shouting “go shout at your f***ing mother”.

“Don’t shout at me, f**k off man!”

10am….. — Prof Maskandi (@MaskandiProf) October 16, 2019

This is Nail Me salon Eastgate, this lady is abusing the staff. No one should be subjected to such, period! pic.twitter.com/ISbOGikXiy — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) October 16, 2019

According to the publication, another video of the owner confronting a second employee was shared – she was reportedly incensed about said employee’s 20-minute toilet break.

“Where have you been? The toilet for f***ing 20minutes and there is only two people here,” she screams.

Just came across this disturbing video of an employer verbally abusing her staff at the #NailMe salon Eastgate. There is never an excuse for going off like this. Disgusting. Watch both videos. #VerbalAbuse 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ltZ5TRH3Fo — PigSpotter™ Pty Ltd (@PigSpotter) October 16, 2019

On Wednesday, the shop was closed and according to Alana Hoskin, the marketing manager of the Eastgate Shopping Centre, the owners had done so to “grapple with the situation”.

“We have recommended that she puts an apology out on social media,” Hoskin told the Saturday Star.

The shop owner had allegedly told Hoskin that the video was not a true reflection of what transpired and claimed it could have been edited.

“From our side as the shopping centre, we are aware of the incident, but we cannot give any comment outside of saying we are waiting to hear from the owner and her lawyers,” added Hoskin.

Seeing as there was no one in the store, they could not be reached for comment.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.