Shivambu does not accept ‘loyal racist member of Stratcom’ Barry Bateman’s apology

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) second-in-command Floyd Shivambu made it clear that he was not about to accept EWN journalist Barry Bateman’s apology for calling EFF leader Julius Malema a “p**s” under his breath, in an incident that was caught on camera and led to his suspension without pay.

“This is not genuine. They want to reinstate him because he’s of the most loyal racist members of STRATCOM. He can’t even hide his deep hatred of black leaders who confront white supremacy with determination,” Shivambu alleged.

“Stratcom” refers to a secret apartheid-era dirty tricks and misinformation unit, but has since become used by the EFF and others as a catch-all term for any journalist who they believe serves white interests.

READ MORE: What I learnt from trying to stick up for Barry Bateman

In an apology posted earlier on Tuesday, Bateman “unreservedly” apologised to South Africans, women, Malema, EWN and all who were offended by his “derogatory, insulting and obscene outburst on the 10th of September 2019”.

“As a senior journalist and a citizen of South Africa, I have a duty to uphold the highest ethical standards and professional conduct, whatever the circumstances or differences I may have with other newsmakers,” the apology reads.

Bateman said his comments were against the values of the company and risked undermining the role EWN plays in promoting gender equality, the company’s contribution to addressing gender-based violence and the role it played in “building trust as an ethical media house”.

He added that he accepted the disciplinary charges he had faced.

This is not genuine. They want to reinstate him because he’s of the the most loyal racist members of STRATCOM. He can’t even hide his deep hatred of black leaders who confront white supremacy with determination. https://t.co/FpnnvlyJi8 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 15, 2019

Meanwhile, Jonathan Witt, one half of conservative/classical liberal podcast The Renegade Report alongside Roman Cabanac, has started collecting donations for Bateman, to “help him make ends meet this month”.

My friend, and journalist, @barrybateman has been suspended without pay following an incident last month for which he has apologised. If you’re able to help him make ends meet this month please consider making a donation. FNB Savings account

Acc: 6217 3613 714

Branch: 250 655 — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) October 15, 2019

A clip from 24-hour news channel Newzroom Afrika went viral in September, showing Bateman shaking his head somewhat in disbelief at what he just heard being said by EFF leader Julius Malema outside the Hawks’ offices, before muttering the slur “p**s” under his breath.

Malema had appeared for a warning statement related to charges that include the illegal discharging of a firearm.

In the clip, Malema can be seen looking Bateman in the eye, in answer to whether Malema had assaulted a white policeman at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela last year – as the Hawks appear keen to charge him for – and he replied: “I wish I did that. I wish I’d assaulted him. Now that it’s a real issue, I wish I did a real thing. Proper. I regret not doing it. I should have done it.”

Malema then referred to Bateman as “Boet”, and told him he wasn’t scared.

“Uniform or no uniform. Afrikaner or no Afrikaner. White or pink! I deal with you! Decisively,” he said, before thanking the gathered media and leaving, after which Bateman, who appeared to think the camera was no longer rolling, responded with the slur.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman. Background reporting, Charles Cilliers.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.