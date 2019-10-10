Steve Hofmeyr objects to Mashaba calling Zindzi Mandela ‘Her Excellency’

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba received backlash after taking to Twitter to post pictures of a function he attended.

He was hosted by South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark, “Her Excellency” Zindzi Mandela, and Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr responded: “Her what?”

Mashaba responded to one tweet, from a man who called Mandela “racist trash” and to Hofmeyr taking exception to the mayor referring to her as “Her Excellency” by calling its sender “sick”.

“We live with sick people in this world. Just imagine if we start charging those who committed human rights abuses, apartheid, recognised by the world, you, your family and ancestors would be in huge trouble,” he tweeted.

The tweet Mashaba was responding to also called for Mandela to be “charged” and “arrested” and accused Mashaba of “double standards”.

Mashaba’s original tweet received several other negative reactions, from people calling Mandela names such as “her excellency of racism”, “the racist from Denmark”, and even a “racist pig”.

The hatred directed towards the ambassador stems from a series of tweets Mandela posted in June, with the hashtag #OurLand.

A tweet: “Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We do not fear you. Finally, #TheLandIsOurs” received a negative reaction from some white South Africans which in turn led to a series of tweets which caused outrage, but were also defended by some.

These included a tweet about “trembling white cowards” who are the “thieving rapist descendants of Van Riebeck [sic]” and one saying that Zindzi was “wondering how the world of shivering land thieves is doing” while out “wining and dining” at a restaurant.

Minority rights lobby group AfriForum laid a charge of hate speech against Mandela at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and unsuccessfully lobbied for her to be fired as ambassador.

Last night we were hosted by Her Excellency @ZindziMandela at the South African Embassy, joined by the team from eThekwini led by Mayor Kaunda @CityofJoburgZA #BuildingNewJozi pic.twitter.com/lI0HLXacmg — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 9, 2019

Her what? — Steve Hofmeyr (@steve_hofmeyr) October 10, 2019

We live with sick people in this world. Just imagine if we start charging those who committed Human Rights Abuses, Apartheid, recognized by the World, you, your family and ancestors would be in huge trouble https://t.co/QJpr0ewGZ1 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 10, 2019

"Her Excellency"??? You are kidding? She is racist trash and should be charged. No man. Double standards are disgusting. She should be arrested. Come on @HermanMashaba please sir. https://t.co/Ayuctq6iZC — doc John Bishop (@JohnBis75624915) October 9, 2019

