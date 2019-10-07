Carl Niehaus defends 23-year-old girlfriend against internet trolls

What started out as a simple birthday wish by Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus to his girlfriend Benie quickly spiralled into a storm of abuse from various Twitter users and led to the ANC man having to defend his girlfriend’s honour.

On Friday, the 59-year-old Niehaus posted two images with the caption: “Happy birthday to my darling love.”

Happy birthday to my darling love ???? pic.twitter.com/2dB2jmbFL6 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 4, 2019

The snide remarks ranged from comments about her hair to their age difference, and Niehaus was not having any of it.

We were sleeping idiot, and just woke up. So of course these are not posed and all groomed pics. They are just happy pics of human beings sharing, living and not pretending. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 5, 2019

Lol, loosen up fellow. Don’t be so stuck up! ???? — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 5, 2019

Yes, and what is the issue? — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 5, 2019

???????? — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 5, 2019

???? Lol why’d You pick these photos for Twitter? No man I’m sure she has a gorgeous Instagram feed. Ahy. Men. — Aunty Chubz™️ (@FundiNtuli) October 6, 2019

So much questions. Looks like an police investigation. She looks very happy… that's what meters. Happy birthday and a nice day to all of you! ???? — DiarioCafe (@Jorgen_DM) October 6, 2019

Wow, you are a special case of idiotic stupid. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 7, 2019

Jealousy makes you stupid and nasty. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 7, 2019

A few days earlier, Niehaus had posted an image of his 10-year-old daughter and this led to speculation about whether his girlfriend was also the mother of the child – a rather unlikely speculation Niehaus in any case denied.

Your sums are all wrong. I am divorced, my daughter is from that former marriage, not out of this relationship. — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 6, 2019

It wasn’t all hate, however. Niehaus and his partner also received a number of well-wishes and messages of support from his followers.

Niehaus concluded by posting a screenshot describing the unusual generational make-up of French President Emmanuel Macron’s family, along with the caption: “Maybe we should be less judge-mental [sic], and more committed to happiness and caring for each other…”

Maybe we should be less judge-mental, and more committed to happiness and caring for each other …. pic.twitter.com/kOJfP67Mgi — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 6, 2019

READ NEXT: MKMVA apologises to ANC for Carl Niehaus’ apology to king

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.