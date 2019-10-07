7.10.2019 05:33 pm

Carl Niehaus defends 23-year-old girlfriend against internet trolls

Citizen reporter
Carl Niehaus and his girlfriend Benie | Image: Twitter

The 59-year-old MK spokesperson has compared his love life to that enjoyed by French president Macron.

What started out as a simple birthday wish by Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus to his girlfriend Benie quickly spiralled into a storm of abuse from various Twitter users and led to the ANC man having to defend his girlfriend’s honour.

On Friday, the 59-year-old Niehaus posted two images with the caption: “Happy birthday to my darling love.”

The snide remarks ranged from comments about her hair to their age difference, and Niehaus was not having any of it.

A few days earlier, Niehaus had posted an image of his 10-year-old daughter and this led to speculation about whether his girlfriend was also the mother of the child – a rather unlikely speculation Niehaus in any case denied.

It wasn’t all hate, however. Niehaus and his partner also received a number of well-wishes and messages of support from his followers.

Niehaus concluded by posting a screenshot describing the unusual generational make-up of French President Emmanuel Macron’s family, along with the caption: “Maybe we should be less judge-mental [sic], and more committed to happiness and caring for each other…”

READ NEXT: MKMVA apologises to ANC for Carl Niehaus’ apology to king

