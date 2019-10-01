Helen Zille invites Malema to tea for ‘no-holds-barred’ debate

Policy fellow for the Institute for Race Relations Helen Zille has extended an invite for tea to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Zille, who has ventured into the world of podcasts with a show called Tea with Helen, has publically extended an invite to the EFF leader, which is seemingly supported by social media users.

In a poll conducted on Monday, Zille questioned who she should interview next on her show between Thabo Mbeki and Malema.

Malema seems to be the crowd favourite as Zille extended an invite to him on Tuesday.

Who would You like to see as my next guest on "Tea with Helen"? — Helen Zille (@helenzille) September 30, 2019

Previously interviewing the likes of Wits Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib to Ferial Haffajee, Zille has said the live debate would provide a platform for a no-holds-barred discussion on the country’s future.

Hi there @Julius_S_Malema. I would like to invite you as a guest on my podcast #TeaWithHelen for a no-holds-barred discussion on SA's future prospects. My diary is quite flexible, so you name the date, time and place. I'll serve the tea. Looking forward to your response. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) October 1, 2019

The EFF leader has yet to answer the invite but a few on social media have been reminding him.

Land back first then you can call him for your Tea, Mam Zille????. — S.Blose (@makhoso52600787) October 1, 2019

Yes agree. Because he cannot engage in proper debate without getting angry or aggressive when he loses — Sieg Prigge (@siegprigge) October 1, 2019

