Helen Zille invites Malema to tea for ‘no-holds-barred’ debate

Gopolang Moloko
EFF CIC, Julius Malema briefs media at the EFF Headquarters in Braamfontein, 5 September 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

She has proposed an intensive discussion with the EFF leader on the topic of South Africa’s future.

Policy fellow for the Institute for Race Relations Helen Zille has extended an invite for tea to EFF leader Julius Malema.

Zille, who has ventured into the world of podcasts with a show called Tea with Helen, has publically extended an invite to the EFF leader, which is seemingly supported by social media users.

In a poll conducted on Monday, Zille questioned who she should interview next on her show between Thabo Mbeki and Malema.

Malema seems to be the crowd favourite as Zille extended an invite to him on Tuesday.

Previously interviewing the likes of Wits Vice-Chancellor Adam Habib to Ferial Haffajee, Zille has said the live debate would provide a platform for a no-holds-barred discussion on the country’s future.

The EFF leader has yet to answer the invite but a few on social media have been reminding him.

