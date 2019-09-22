‘Direspectful’ bokke fans slated for chanting over the All Blacks’ haka

The defeat of the Springboks at the hands of the All Blacks during our national team’s debut match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup may not have been the only humiliation South Africa suffered on Saturday, with many rugby fans on social media criticising SA supporters for chanting while the New Zealand team performed the haka.

This move on the part of the bokke fans present at the International Stadium in Yokohama, Japan was called “disrespectful” by some on social media.

The Sunday Times agreed, writing in its report on the match on Sunday morning that “yesterday’s 23-13 defeat of the Springboks was not the only pain to be suffered by SA. A group of South African fans spoilt the moment of the haka with undignified chanting of ‘Olé, olé'”.

“It was vile, uncouth and uncultured,” the report continued.

While most appeared to be critical of the chanting, some argued that there was nothing disrespectful about the chants of “Olé, olé” as the haka may be seen as an intimidation tactic and the Springbok fans were merely attempting to counter this.

Irish journalist Andy McGeady, meanwhile, expressed the view that teams facing the All Blacks, as well as their fans, should be allowed to react to the haka in any way they wish.

“The haka is fine. Have at it. But mandating that the opposition stand there nicely to face it, on threat of a fine, is a load of rubbish,” he tweeted.

The haka is a Maori traditional, ceremonial dance, accompanied by chanting. It has been used by the All Blacks before matches since 1988. According to Wikipedia, while the dances are often associated with warriors and seen as a war chant, “haka are performed to welcome distinguished guests, or to acknowledge great achievements, occasions or funerals.”

WARNING: Many of the tweets below contain offensive language.

i’m glad new zealand won because some of those south africa fans were ole’ing during the Haka. — cosmic ghost rider (@IAMREPTARR_) September 21, 2019

Imagine being one of the racist motherfuckers in the audience chanting through the opening #RWC2019 All Blacks haka and then having to sit there while your team gets trounced to shit by NZ ???? you love to see it. https://t.co/YlQjnFV8AO — Tres Dean wrote a book about The Rock preorder it (@treswritesstuff) September 22, 2019

not to mention how fucking iconic the haka is as far as rugby's global identity…? Literally I've talked to people who couldn't even tell you who/what the all blacks are but the fucking know about their haka SA and their ole nonsense ain't got teeth *that* the game ???? — Katie @ rugby based yelling (@krazylykeafox) September 22, 2019

How fucking disrespectful are the fans that are singing “Olè Olè Olè” during the Haka #RugbyWorldCup — Conor Buckley (@Conorgrenagh) September 21, 2019

Not disrespectful in the slightest sense. — Cáelán (@YeCaelan) September 21, 2019

Why is it disrespectful? They have their intimidation tactics and same goes for the opposing team(s). — Cáelán (@YeCaelan) September 21, 2019

AB trying to put South Africa off of their game and the fans try to help their team by just ignoring the Haka and singing. Totally legit imo and not even slightly disrespectful and btw it's not like they're preforming a WAR dance. — Cáelán (@YeCaelan) September 21, 2019

Are…they doing the ole chant?? Fuckin why??? — Tam (@TamDalzell) September 22, 2019

When South Africa smiled at the haka and the Springboks fans sang over the top – thats when I knew we would win. Do what you like but know that you disrespect the haka at your peril. It just fires the boys up more. I dont make the rules. Every time the challenge is mocked WE WIN. https://t.co/RggnDEaKPX — LOU TEE-OH (@KiwiDiva) September 21, 2019

#rugbyworldcup it is a shame that bad education has taken over a sport as noble as rugby … I feel deep shame about South Africa's fans for disrespect during the New Zealand haka. — Nicolás Moragues (@nicomoragues) September 21, 2019

Said it before and will say it again. The haka is fine. Have at it. But mandating that the opposition stand there nicely to face it, on threat of a fine, is a load of rubbish.#RWC2019 #NZLvRSA — Andy McGeady (@andymcgeady) September 21, 2019

