Ndlozi lashes out at ‘irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist’ Nzimande

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi had harsh words for South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande, in response to him saying that African heads of state must be blamed for the influx of foreign nationals to our country, which he said was caused by the instability plaguing these other African nations.

In response, Ndlozi called Nzimande an “irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist,” as well as a “self-hating adult who lives a lie”.

The EFF spokesperson also said the former minister had done “absolutely nothing” for SA “in any role he ever played”, and expressed the view that Nzimande should not talk about the instability of other countries in Africa, since South Africa is not better off.

“Blacks in South Africa live in the same poverty [and] starvation other blacks experience in the continent,” he said.

Speaking on Monday at the International Convention Centre in Durban where the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) was holding its 14th national congress, Nzimande mentioned Ramaphosa’s apology to Zimbabweans during the memorial for the country’s former president Robert Mugabe in Harare on Saturday, following the flaring up of looting and violence around Gauteng believed to be linked to xenophobic sentiments.

According to Nzimande, Ramaphosa and South Africa were not solely to blame for the rise of attacks on foreign nationals that rocked Pretoria and Johannesburg in recent weeks, leaving 12 dead and hundreds arrested.

“You cannot just blame SA. We are doing our best. It is time we asked those leaders in Africa, what are you doing to make your country better places to be in?” he said.

“But, the fact of the matter is, we must stand up. African leaders must get their act together, such that they don’t disappoint their country and people have to leave. As SA, we cannot be able to absorb the result of all the problems that are made by leaders who want to loot their country and do not care about their own.”

