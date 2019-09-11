11.9.2019 01:10 pm

Brands drop influencer amid domestic violence allegations

Citizen reporter
Tebello Mostoane | Image: Instagram

Tebello Mostoane | Image: Instagram

He has also since lost thousands of followers who have taken a stand by choosing not to support his exploits as an influencer and content creator.

Brands such as McCain and Volvo as well as conglomerates such as Unilever have distanced themselves from popular culinary and lifestyle influencer Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

This after he was outed as abusive by his ex-girlfriend and fellow influencer Tshepi Vundla. She was reportedly inspired by media personality Lalla Hirayama, who spoke out after allegations were made against an ex-boyfriend of her own.

tshepi vundla outs tibz

Vundla responded to a thread by one of Motsoane’s former friends who was reflecting on how he was complicit in the abuse he had previously witnessed.

Motsoane responded to the allegations in a thread of his own claiming that his relationship with Vundla was a toxic one. He also said he now realised that he was abusive but claimed it was never physical.

He also alleged that Vundla physically and emotionally abused him, sometimes even in public.

He went on to add that the belief that he abused her had impacted his life negatively. He concluded by offering himself up for a polygraph test.

Many came forward to apologise to Vundla for turning a blind eye even though they knew what was transpiring in her relationship with Motsoane.

In the aftermath of the exchange, brands have issued statements distancing themselves from Motsoane.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.




today in print

Read Today's edition