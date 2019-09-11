Brands drop influencer amid domestic violence allegations

Brands such as McCain and Volvo as well as conglomerates such as Unilever have distanced themselves from popular culinary and lifestyle influencer Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

This after he was outed as abusive by his ex-girlfriend and fellow influencer Tshepi Vundla. She was reportedly inspired by media personality Lalla Hirayama, who spoke out after allegations were made against an ex-boyfriend of her own.

Lalla coming out hit home. Maybe one day I’ll chat my story. — Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) September 6, 2019

Vundla responded to a thread by one of Motsoane’s former friends who was reflecting on how he was complicit in the abuse he had previously witnessed.

Motsoane responded to the allegations in a thread of his own claiming that his relationship with Vundla was a toxic one. He also said he now realised that he was abusive but claimed it was never physical.

He also alleged that Vundla physically and emotionally abused him, sometimes even in public.

He went on to add that the belief that he abused her had impacted his life negatively. He concluded by offering himself up for a polygraph test.

Many came forward to apologise to Vundla for turning a blind eye even though they knew what was transpiring in her relationship with Motsoane.

A lot of us silenced you. We constantly supported your perpetrator & I would like to apologize for that. I am sorry for failing you https://t.co/gcbNSOm0QY — Papa Cuba (@ThaboBluebird) September 8, 2019

I’m sorry baby @tshepivundla. I’m happy you have built up the courage and have found your voice! This has now become yours and many others story to tell, we WILL be held accountable to our actions. WE believe you, WE love you and we STILL support you. ❤️???? — Jr (@JRafrika) September 8, 2019

????I hate how most of us knew/know of this, turned a blind eye and even supported his business adventures ???????? https://t.co/CzlrHvYHQe — Hi (@MsDineoDee) September 6, 2019

In the aftermath of the exchange, brands have issued statements distancing themselves from Motsoane.

We would like to confirm that Tebello Motsoane is not affiliated to us in any official capacity. He has previously attended Volvo hosted events as a guest only. We strongly condemn any form of gender based violence. — Volvo Car SA (@VolvoCar_SA) September 9, 2019

Please see attached our official written response to recent conversations on Twitter… pic.twitter.com/pOZgiBkDLV — McCain South Africa (@McCainSA) September 9, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

