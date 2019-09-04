EMPD officer in ‘Katlehong panic video’ being investigated for misconduct

An Ekuruleni Metro Police officer who apparently contributed to fueling panic in the Katlehong area on Wednesday is reportedly being investigated for misconduct.

The officer can be seen in the footage urging parents to fetch their children from school as Pakistani nationals were allegedly targeting schools

“It’s not right Pakistanis are going into schools,” she said.

The video, which trended on social media, caught the eye of Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who tweeted that the warden was being investigated for misconduct.

FAKE NEWS ALERT: No schools are on fire in the @City_Ekurhuleni and there have been no reports of children being kidnapped. The Warden who is seen in the video that has gone viral is currently being investigated for misconduct! — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) September 4, 2019

Panic struck the eastern township of Katlehong on Wednesday as parents fetched their children from schools amid allegations of Pakistani nationals targeting children. The reason behind the panic remains unclear, although the warden in the video appeared to fuel the panic by stating that it was not safe and that parents should go and fetch their children immediately.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said parents needed to allow learners to continue with their education.

“Our learners are preparing for their preliminary examinations and if they can’t write those prelim examinations, it will disrupt their future. Learners are better off inside the school premises than outside. We don’t want our children to have long term scars of witnessing burning tyres or bodies or people being chased or bullets flying all over.

“All school’s in Gauteng are safe. There is no school that is not fire. There is no school that was under threat of either kidnapping or any other harm of children.”

He said the department was concerned as there appeared to be those who deliberately sent wrong messages to disrupt education.

Attempts to contact the Ekurhuleni Metro Department were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. The story will be updated once comment becomes available.

