Pearl Thusi gets dragged for tone-deaf tweet

Despite the nation having witnessed far more serious things to tweet about, actress and model Pearl Thusi has been trending for over twelve hours due to criticism over a tone-deaf tweet.

As the nation was sharing their shock and dismay at the news of the brutal murder of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana on Monday and the kidnapping of Amy-Lee de Jager, among a number of related headlines, Thusi shared what looked like a promo tweet.

“I really miss my Amber Sunrise P30 Pro (even though I only had it for 24 hours ????????????) Together with Huawei I have decided to put together an amazing REWARD for whoever helps me find my Smartphone,” tweeted Thusi.

This was in reference to a phone she had recently acquired from a manufacturer that her best friend, DJ Zinhle, is a brand ambassador for.

Her tweet was immediately met with criticism and has since received over a thousand responses.

Women are dying , pearl — freebobbyshmurda (@arianna__may) September 2, 2019

We facing a national crisis wena ngapha you worried nge phone, no sympathy, condolences whatsoever. Ay o Pearl impela inqondo ayikho yayiqinisile leya ndoda pic.twitter.com/FnDdYL1K7M — Umalambane – ZN (@UmalambaneZN) September 2, 2019

We have bigger problems sisi, but nobody is stopping u from finding ur own phone. We are losing our sisters, pta cbd and Joburg cbd are a mess, innocent students were attacked, we are going through the most as a country go find ur phone urself. — shelby (@PNtlhophi) September 2, 2019

You really are annoying — Queen Peaches (@nadia_peaches) September 2, 2019

This is so insensitive Pearl. Lives ae being lost left, right and center yet wena ubusy telling us about your stupid phone. Awusimele sisi we've got bigger, serious issues to tend to as a Country.

Worse you've got Girl children so nje re-evaluate your life. This is reality. Shuu — 1.9.9.X (@Samkeli46618433) September 2, 2019

Did she intentionally use the word missing for analytics? https://t.co/6iA3261A8L — Kyknet Becky (@AntiConformist) September 2, 2019

Read the room Pearl. https://t.co/1lfhcjXQzC — you coulda had a SAD bitch (@BooksBakesBio) September 2, 2019

The usually outspoken media personality has yet to respond. She is seemingly sticking to her resolution to sit out Twitter exchanges after the backlash she received when she shared her thoughts on colourism and her experiences with it.

