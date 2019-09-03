3.9.2019 10:54 am

Pearl Thusi gets dragged for tone-deaf tweet

Citizen reporter
Pearl Thusi | Image: Instagram

Pearl Thusi | Image: Instagram

If you found yourself asking why the actress and model is trending on Tuesday morning, here is a brief explanation.

Despite the nation having witnessed far more serious things to tweet about, actress and model Pearl Thusi has been trending for over twelve hours due to criticism over a tone-deaf tweet.

As the nation was sharing their shock and dismay at the news of the brutal murder of 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana on Monday and the kidnapping of Amy-Lee de Jager, among a number of related headlines, Thusi shared what looked like a promo tweet.

“I really miss my Amber Sunrise P30 Pro (even though I only had it for 24 hours ????????????) Together with Huawei I have decided to put together an amazing REWARD for whoever helps me find my Smartphone,” tweeted Thusi.

This was in reference to a phone she had recently acquired from a manufacturer that her best friend, DJ Zinhle, is a brand ambassador for.

Her tweet was immediately met with criticism and has since received over a thousand responses.

The usually outspoken media personality has yet to respond. She is seemingly sticking to her resolution to sit out Twitter exchanges after the backlash she received when she shared her thoughts on colourism and her experiences with it.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Twitter CEO’s account hacked after posting racist messages 31.8.2019
New Huawei phone to launch without Google apps 30.8.2019
Tshwane mayor and DA leadership at loggerheads over Huawei-sponsored trip to China 27.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition