Government’s condolences to Uyinene Mrwetyana’s family not well received

Citizen reporter
Uyinene Mrwetyana | Image: Twitter

Citizens want the government to do more than just send condolences.

For weeks, South Africans have been doing what they can to spread awareness about the missing person’s case of Uyinene Mrwetyana among others, but the search came to a grim end when the man arrested in connection with Mrwetyana’s disappearance was charged with her murder and rape as well as defeating the ends of justice in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to reports, Mrwetyana went to enquire about a parcel she had been expecting.

EWN reports that the man, who was an employee at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont near where she stayed, assisted her with a parcel on August 24 and told to return later. Upon her return, it is believed that he sexually assaulted and attacked her with a scale.

The hashtags #UyineneMrwetyana and #RIPUyinene immediately began trending and have dominated the trends list for most of Monday afternoon.

Various social media users have taken to the hashtags to share both their condolences and their thoughts on the state of violence in South Africa, especially as it pertains to women and children.

The South African government also chimed in with their condolences on the official @GovernmentZA account but Twitter users were not having it.

