Government’s condolences to Uyinene Mrwetyana’s family not well received

For weeks, South Africans have been doing what they can to spread awareness about the missing person’s case of Uyinene Mrwetyana among others, but the search came to a grim end when the man arrested in connection with Mrwetyana’s disappearance was charged with her murder and rape as well as defeating the ends of justice in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

According to reports, Mrwetyana went to enquire about a parcel she had been expecting.

EWN reports that the man, who was an employee at the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont near where she stayed, assisted her with a parcel on August 24 and told to return later. Upon her return, it is believed that he sexually assaulted and attacked her with a scale.

The hashtags #UyineneMrwetyana and #RIPUyinene immediately began trending and have dominated the trends list for most of Monday afternoon.

Various social media users have taken to the hashtags to share both their condolences and their thoughts on the state of violence in South Africa, especially as it pertains to women and children.

She was simply picking up a parcel but

Luyanda Botha forced himself on her.

Luyanda Botha raped her.

Luyanda Botha murdered her.

Luyanda Botha dumped her body. When questioned by the police he said “yhuuu undisokolisile ke Lamntana. Ufe kade”#UyineneMrwetyana — DOLCE & GUAP ???????? (@JuicyJeans69) September 2, 2019

“Wow hey this child gave me trouble. Took her forever to die” — DOLCE & GUAP ???????? (@JuicyJeans69) September 2, 2019

Someone asked me in an interview a few days ago if I thought we had a successful women's month this year? And I thought to myself- how? When we're dying for being women. As far as I'm concerned, women in my country are an endangered species. Stop killing us! #UyineneMrwetyana — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 2, 2019

Women are not safe because of men! Let's just be honest here. This is too painful. ????#UyineneMrwetyana#RIPUyinene — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) September 2, 2019

Heartbreaking end to the search of #UyineneMrwetyana. Yes, justice must be served but what of the safety of women in this climate? We can't keep posting RIP, women are in danger. Why is this not being heard by our leaders? May this be the straw that breaks the camel's back!???????? — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) September 2, 2019

The South African government also chimed in with their condolences on the official @GovernmentZA account but Twitter users were not having it.

*Please note that the following tweets contain strong language and profanity.

Not when you had an rapist running as president this country for close to 10 years & held Mduduzi Manana to zero accountability for assaulting a woman at Cubana. The South African government is not only complicit but also PERPETUATES VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN SO FUCK Y’ALL https://t.co/Hs66sktSF2 — HOT GIRL SNE (@MyLifeAsSne) September 2, 2019

bashilo o Condemn babo, that standard response kinda tweet….????????????????https://t.co/ilQjbcP3O6 — ????•????•????•????•????•????•???????????? (@Nomali_Z) September 2, 2019

that’s all you know as South African government, you only good at sending condolences mxm — vansy (@oriane_vansy) September 2, 2019

Tweeting is not enough.

Tweets are not enough. What's the plan of action? — Koleka Putuma (@KPutuma) September 2, 2019

How many rape crisis centres are in SA, for the number of women who are raped daily? Domestic violence support? Training for police? Application of the Law? Proper prosecution of offenders? Uyinene was brutally raped & murdered at a GOVERNMENT INSTITUTION. YOU DON’T CARE. — Not A Loner (@Illo_naaa) September 2, 2019

It was not a ‘death’ she did not die. She was murdered and raped. In broad daylight. At a post office. By a CIVIL SERVANT. You need to DO BETTER. — Jarita Kassen (@jareater) September 2, 2019

There’s a whole femicide in this country and all the government can say is “we condemn any form of violence against women and children”. Wow what a boring tweet ???????? — Motshidisi (@TshidiBaby_) September 2, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

