2.9.2019 12:30 pm

Maimane, Mpofu, Malema and more join Mashaba to celebrate his birthday

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema, Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane | Image: Twitter

Julius Malema, Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane | Image: Twitter

The mayor turned 60 last week and was joined by guests from across the political spectrum.

As South Africans spent their Sunday afternoons marking the symbolic beginning of Spring, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba gathered friends and family across varied political lines to celebrate his 60th birthday with him at the Marabi Club in Johannesburg.

Mashaba, who turned 60 on August 26, was joined by the likes of Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema, and EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

Mashaba even took to the piano to give an impromptu performance during the festivities.

Using the official hashtag, guests took to social media to share pictures and videos from the evening along with birthday wishes for Mashaba.

READ NEXT: Birthday wishes for EFF divide DA leaders

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
NHI Bill is constitutional, state law advisers tell parliament 29.8.2019
Give me a challenge, I can bring back the Guptas, says Mashaba 29.8.2019
Envoys warn of Joburg investor worries amid ‘ANC chaos’ – Mashaba 27.8.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition