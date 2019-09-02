Maimane, Mpofu, Malema and more join Mashaba to celebrate his birthday

As South Africans spent their Sunday afternoons marking the symbolic beginning of Spring, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba gathered friends and family across varied political lines to celebrate his 60th birthday with him at the Marabi Club in Johannesburg.

Mashaba, who turned 60 on August 26, was joined by the likes of Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema, and EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

What a great day it is for me. I'm celebrating my birthday with my close friends and family. #MashabaBirthday pic.twitter.com/XTnbDAxWka — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 1, 2019

I’m having so much fun at my birthday bash.

I’m truly blessed and grateful. #MashabaBirthday @ConnieMashaba pic.twitter.com/LsLw7eoqju — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 1, 2019

Mashaba even took to the piano to give an impromptu performance during the festivities.

Using the official hashtag, guests took to social media to share pictures and videos from the evening along with birthday wishes for Mashaba.

EFF CIC @Julius_S_Malema at Johannesburg Mayor @HermanMashaba’s Birthday Party earlier today, together with DA leader @MmusiMaimane, EFF National Chair @AdvDali_Mpofu and EFF Gauteng Chair @MandisaMashego pic.twitter.com/OtVzBSIEaq — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 1, 2019

Happy 60th Birthday to Joburg Executve Mayor ⁦@HermanMashaba⁩ and Dearest Sister Connie! South Africa Live With Possibilities… pic.twitter.com/4adghDglyL — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) September 1, 2019

